The former Niger Governor and Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SAMF), Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, has expressed concerns over spiralling insecurity, lamenting the North now has “19 Sardaunas in name, but no safety” to match the era of the late Premier, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

“Today we have 19 Sardaunas in name, but what are we hearing? The level of insecurity, particularly in recent times, is troubling,” he said, recalling that a single murder in the old Northern Region once shook communities because of the premium placed on human life.

Aliyu called on governments at all levels to prioritise security over physical projects, arguing that infrastructure, no matter how impressive, cannot substitute for safety. “Anything you come to construct, flyovers or whatever, may be infrastructure, but your core responsibility is to protect the lives of the people,” he added.

While ruminating on the values of the late Sir Ahmadu Bello, Aliyu said the Sardauna governed with integrity, sacrifice and selflessness, leaving no mansions or personal wealth but a legacy of discipline, fairness and visionary leadership.

The former governor, who described himself as “70 years plus 13 days,” said he had entered a phase of deeper reflection and gratitude, noting that he was committed to seeking forgiveness and living purposefully. He thanked the Foundation for honouring him despite his initial hesitation.

Aliyu recounted his early educational journey and the era of free, quality schooling funded through the leadership vision of the Sardauna. He said Northern Nigeria must rediscover that legacy of purposeful governance, discipline and investment in education.

He also urged Nigerians to live free of bitterness, malice and jealousy, emphasising the importance of daily self-assessment. “Review your day before you sleep. If your good deeds outweigh the bad, you will live longer,” he said.

Director-General of the Foundation, Engr. Gambo Abubakar read a citation highlighting Aliyu’s rise from teacher to Permanent Secretary, House of Representatives member, and later Governor of Niger State.

He described him as a statesman of rare integrity whose leadership has strengthened the Foundation’s work in education, policy dialogue, humanitarian services and youth development.

Deputy Chairman of the BOT and Iyan Zazzau, Alhaji Munnir Jafaru, hailed Aliyu’s pivotal role in the formation and growth of the Foundation. He said their shared commitment to the North’s development birthed the idea of SAMF, describing Aliyu as a founding father whose vision continues to shape the organisation.

Former Kogi State Governor, Capt. Idris Wada (rtd.), praised Aliyu as a sincere, hardworking and intelligent leader who created space for others to thrive. He wished him “another 70 years in good health and Allah’s guidance.”

Other well-wishers, including Hon. Timothy Anjide and members of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, described the celebrant as humble, principled and visionary, noting his humour and unwavering commitment to public service.

Hajiya Rabi Saulawa of Jam’iyar Matan Arewa commended Aliyu’s honesty and courage, saying the North “needs voices like his to keep us in line and ensure we get things right.”

Speaking on behalf of SAMF management, Dr Haruna Muhammed Jumare, Maradin Zazzau and Director of Finance and Administration, described Aliyu as a builder of people, a mentor and a champion of justice whose impact would remain indelible across Nigeria.