Aliyu Commissions Islamiyya School, Mosque, Urges Community To Protect Facilities

Governor Ahmed Aliyu has commissioned the reconstructed Tahsinul Quran Islamiyya and a mosque, with a call to the surrounding communities to safeguard the project from vandalization

He said the project was in fulfilment of his earlier pledge made to the Runjin Sambo communities to rebuild the school.

The governor added that his administration has awarded several contracts for the construction of Islamiyya schools and mosques, in addition to the renovation of various mosques and Islamiyya schools across the state.

“This reconstruction of The Islamic Quran is just one out of many projects we have awarded, most of which have since been completed.

“This project is part of our modest efforts to create a conducive teaching and learning environment in this school.

“It is generally believed that for a sound and quality education to be imparted to the children, a conducive learning environment must be provided,” he averred.

The Governor reassured the people of the state of his administration’s unwavering commitment to giving both Islamic and Western education the deserved attention in the overall development of the state.

According to him, Islam always encourages Muslims to seek knowledge, hence the need for his administration to invest heavily in that direction.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Dr Jabir Sani Mai Hula, said the reconstruction work of Tahsinul Quran comprised of a Mosque, borehole, as well as a conference room.

He added that the idea to reconstruct the school came during the last Ramadan fast when the Governor observed the breaking of the fast at a break-fast centre located within the school premises, and thanked him for redeeming the pledge.

In his remarks, Sultan Mohammad Sa’ad Abubakar represented by Wazirin Sokoto, prof. Sambo wali Junaidu commended the Governor for the project, which he said would go a long way in improving the educational standard of the school.

In his vote of thanks, the Chairman, of the Management Committee of the school, Prof. Nasiru Ibrahim Dole thanked the governor for coming to the aid of the school.

He assured him that they would guard its jealousy for the benefit of not only the immediate community but the entire Runjin Sambo community.

The highlight of the occasion was the inspection of the projects executed in the school.

The event also featured the recitation of the Glorious Quran and poems written by some of the students of the school.

