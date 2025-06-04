Aliyu Commiserates With Bago Over Makwa Flood Disaster

Share

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has extended heartfelt condolences to his Niger State counterpart, Governor Umar Bago, following the recent flood disaster that struck Makwa community, resulting in the tragic loss of lives and widespread destruction.

The disaster, triggered by heavy torrential rains, caused extensive damage to homes, bridges, farmlands, and other critical infrastructure, leaving many residents displaced and communities devastated.

In a statement issued by Abubakar Bawa, Press Secretary to Governor Aliyu, the flood was described as “a devastating and unfortunate incident.”

Governor Aliyu offered prayers for the souls of the deceased, asking Almighty Allah to grant them eternal rest, and comfort to their grieving families.

“The government and good people of Sokoto State are deeply saddened by the loss of lives caused by the heavy downpour in Makwa,” the statement read.

“This tragedy is not only a loss to the people of Makwa or Niger State but a loss to the entire people of Sokoto State and Nigeria as a whole.”

Governor Aliyu also acknowledged the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between the people of Sokoto and Niger States, expressing solidarity with the affected communities and highlighting the profound impact the disaster has had.

He called on the people of Makwa and all Nigerlites to remain steadfast in faith, accept the tragedy as an act of divine will, and intensify prayers for the departed.

Speaking from Saudi Arabia, where he is currently performing the Hajj pilgrimage, Governor Aliyu conveyed his personal sympathies to Governor Bago, the government, and the people of Niger State, reaffirming his support during this difficult time.

