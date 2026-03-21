Aliyu Calls On Muslims To Sustain Ramadan Spirit

The Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, has urged Muslims across the state to sustain the spirit of charity demonstrated during the holy month of Ramadan by continuing to support internally displaced persons (IDPs) even after the fasting period.

Governor Aliyu reminded well-to-do individuals that Islam strongly encourages assisting the less privileged, noting that such acts strengthen Islamic brotherhood and promote love and unity between the rich and the poor.

He emphasized that internally displaced persons require continuous support from well-meaning citizens to complement the efforts of the state government in improving their living conditions.

The Governor stated these in a statement to Muslims issued by Abubakar Bawa, his Director General of Media and Publicity The following the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fast.

The Governor noted that since assuming office, his administration has been providing sustained support to security agencies to tackle the menace of banditry, which has led to the displacement of several communities, particularly in the eastern parts of the state.