Aliyu Badaki: Stronger Professional, Self-reliant FTAN Will Be Our Legacy

Dr Aliyu Ajayi Badaki, is a professional hotelier, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blissy Hospitality Services Limited, an independent hotel management and consultancy firm. He was recently elected as the President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN). He spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on his journey and focus on taking tourism and FTAN to new heights

Background

Dr Aliyu Ajayi Badaki, is a seasoned hospitality and tourism expert, with over 30 years of industry leadership across Nigeria’s hospitality industry. A distinguished hotelier, consultant, and educator, he has consistently demonstrated his expertise in hospitality operations, business development, workforce training, and strategic leadership.

He holds a string of academic qualifications, ranging from a National Diploma and Higher National Diploma in Hotel and Catering Management from the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi; Postgraduate Diploma in Management from Bayero University Kano; Master’s degree in Recreation and Tourism from Ekiti State University; to Ph.D. in Hospitality and Tourism Management from Imo State University.

Badaki’s professional journey is marked by his transformation of multiple hotel properties nationwide through Blissy Hospitality Services Limited, where he serves as Managing Director/CEO. List of hotels managed by his outfit include: Royal Tropicana Hotels; Edgedrive Hotel; Nugget Hotels; and Kapital Klub & Apartments. His handling of these hotels witnessed tremendous and remarkable operational turnarounds and revenue growth for them.

His fortes span recruitment, training, general hotel setup, operations management, and business consulting.

Badaki is actively involved in the development and growth of Nigerian tourism working with different stakeholders and professional bodies where he has played different roles.

These include: Chairman, FCT chapter of Hospitality and Tourism Management Association of Nigeria (HATMAN); National President of HATMAN; currently, Chairman, Board of Trustees of HATMAN; Vice President, FCT Zone, FTAN; Second Deputy President, FTAN; First Deputy President, FTAN; and now as the National President, FTAN.

His career path reflects an unwavering dedication to elevating standards in hospitality, mentoring the next generation, and advocating for professional excellence across Nigeria’s tourism sector.

He is happily married with children.

FTAN’s election was a new dawn

Aliyu Ajayi Badaki has over the years played a key role in the politics of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), with the privilege of rising through the ranks to the top echelon. First as the Vice President, FCT Zone, Second Vice Deputy President and First Deputy President.

He made history at the 28th Annual General Meeting and Election 2025 of the Federation held last month in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja when he emerged as the National President, as the first person to have served as Second and First Deputy President respectively and then elected National President.

The election was keenly contested between him and his opponent, Professor Wasiu Babalola, however, Badaki triumphed, with overwhelming support from the majority associations who made up the Federation.

He described the election as a new dawn and silencing of those who he said introduced money politics into the Federation’s election. ‘‘The election was a new dawn in FTAN where the genuine stakeholders spoke in one voice against the enemies of the industry who belief that election into the position depends on money politics,’’ he said.

‘‘I contested for the position of FTAN President to contribute my quota to the growth of the Federation and the industry in general,’’ he added.

Wealth of experience and capacity

Given that he rose through the ranks to the top, he said he would leverage on, ‘‘my professional experience and my relationship with stakeholders in the industry,’’ to transform the Federation and the tourism sector.

He is quite confident of his ability, and capacity to serve and deliver on his mandate, stressing that he has all that it takes to succeed having served his parent Association, HATMAN and in different capacities in the Federation for over a decade.

According to him, ‘‘I believe that I have what it takes to function as the President because of my participation in FTAN’s activities right from being the President of HATMAN before I became the Vice President FCT, Second Deputy President and First Deputy President. I’m also confidence that I have the caliber of officials in my cabinet that are capable of performing excellently.’’

Call for unity

Aware of the acrimony of some sorts that characteristed the electioneering campaigns leading to the election, he assured of uniting the various opposing tendencies within the Federation, noting that he is a bridge builder, therefore, he would work assiduously towards ensuring that the Federation and various associations are united and focused.

This is as he acknowledged, ‘‘normally, fall out of election is always like that but with the mandate given to us, we will work towards uniting the Federation more than ever.

‘‘This is one of our major cardinal points. We will as much as possible device ways to strengthen weaker associations and where applicable encourage merger of associations that are doing similar things. In fact, we have commenced this process with some associations, which are already in talks and exploring merger option.

‘‘Our major focus in the next four months is to deliberately work in uniting the Federation among its members, establishing a robust relationship with relevant agencies and bodies alike. Also, to raise funds; work towards securing a befitting office space, organise a retreat for the newly elected Executive Council, and a stakeholders’ engagement to launch our Tourism Transformation Movement agenda.’’

Besides, part of that reconciliation process, he said is to rally the support of the various associations in embracing the vision and mission of his administration, saying, ‘‘mobilisation has already commenced through contacts with various interest groups. Also through stakeholders engagements and advocacy.’’

Strengthening relationship with Ministry of Tourism

Ensuring cordial and mutually benefiting relationship with the Ministry of Tourism and its tourism related parastatals; National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) and Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), he said is key to achieving his mandate of transforming Nigerian tourism.

Saying, ‘‘definitely, we are going to work harmoniously with the Ministry and the agencies under it and offer constructive advice and or criticism where necessary. This is to promote the development of tourism in Nigeria and beyond.

He also spoke on expectations from the Minister of Tourism, which he outlined to include: ‘‘the key things expected from the Minister include; harmonious relationship; partnership in various programmes and events that will promote tourism in Nigeria and globally; and resurrection of the Presidential Council on Tourism (PCT).’’

… NIHOTOUR

Aware of the frosty relationship between NIHOTOUR and the operators due largely to NIHOTOUR’s insistence on enforcing its establishment Act of 2022, which is being opposed by the operators as a result of some of the provisions that does not sit well with them, Aliyu said the Federation would work with NIHOTOUR to resolve amicably the issues and ensure that going forward laws necessary for the development of the sector are enshrined in consultation with the private sector.

‘‘We would work towards ensuring that the right thing is done at the right time to ensure that necessary laws are implemented to promote our businesses in a proper manner. Unfortunately, we cannot do much until the stakeholders’ engagement proposed by the Minister is carried out and also the pending court case between NIHOTOUR and some hotels in Lagos are settled.’’

Tourism Transformation Movement agenda

With an initial mandate of two years in his first tenure, he disclosed that he will be focusing squarely on his campaign manifesto, which he outlined to include: Forging unstoppable partnerships; unity in diversity; expanding influence; building a stronger FTAN; initiating relevant programmes for a brighter future; amplifying FTAN’s image; ensuring legacy; and financial strength.

To this end, the declared what he tagged; Tourism Transformation Movement (TTM), on which his agenda will be based. ‘‘Let me take a moment to reaffirm our collective mission under this new dispensation,’’ he said:

Noting, ‘‘we are launching what we proudly call the Tourism Transformation Movement (TTM). This is not just a campaign slogan; it is a call to action, a framework for reform, and a promise of progress.

‘‘Our detailed agenda include: Strengthening the structure and visibility of FTAN across Nigeria and beyond; building capacity and up skilling our members through consistent training and certification; promoting public-private partnerships and removing bottlenecks that hinder tourism growth; advocating policy reforms that will unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s diverse tourism assets; and embracing youth and women’s inclusion in tourism leadership and business.’’

Adding, ‘‘details of this transformational agenda will be unveiled in the coming days.’’ The President paid tributes to the founding fathers and past leaders of FTAN, promising to take the Federation to greater heights.

‘‘I pay tribute to all our past leaders whose tireless efforts have brought FTAN to where we are today. You laid the foundation, but we will now build the structure. And I assure you, we will not let you down. We are not here to waste time. We are ready to hit the ground running.’’

He further promised, ‘‘under my leadership, FTAN will be governed by principles of: Transparency in financial management; inclusivity, as no voice will be ignored, and no hand will be left idle; committee-based participation as every member will have the opportunity to contribute meaningfully; humility in service because we are here to serve, not to rule.

‘‘Let me also state that no association can thrive without a succession plan. And so, we are committed to nurturing the next generation of tourism leaders by providing young professionals with meaningful roles.

‘‘I call on young Professionals to join FTAN’s registered associations aligned with their interests. Whether in tour operations, hotel management, heritage preservation, or digital tourism. Your energy is needed. Your ideas are welcome. The future belongs to you.

‘‘Together, we are about to begin a new chapter. Let it be known that tourism in Nigeria has found a new voice, a new vision, and a renewed vigour. May FTAN rise, may Nigerian tourism thrive, and may our collective efforts bear fruit for generations to come.’’

Brighter and rewarding future

Aliyu foresee a brighter and rewarding future, as he declared, ‘‘the future is bright as we will build a more united and stronger Federation.’’

Stronger and self-sustaining federation

A promise of a virile Federation, he said is in the offing, as he pledge to build and lead, ‘‘a stronger professional and self-sustaining Federation will be our legacy.’’