Aliyu Awards Contract For Renovation Of NDLEA Rehabilitation Centre

Sokoto State Government has awarded the contract for repairs and renovation of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Sokoto State rehabilitation center in the command’s office.

The contract which was awarded to a reputable firm, Galadanci Global Resources aims to enhance the facility’s infrastructure and provide a conducive environment for drug abuse rehabilitation services.

The government’s commitment to supporting NDLEA in its efforts to combat drug abuse was a result of an urgent request for intervention by state Commander Adamu M. Iro on the dilapidated building structure that poses a safety risk to officers and clients undergoing treatment and rehabilitation services.

The state commander stated that this project demonstrates the state government’s commitment and dedication to the leadership of Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu to providing quality healthcare facilities to the people of Sokoto state and humanity in general.

The commander added that the centre provides treatment and rehabilitation services to not only clients across the country but to also neighbouring countries.

While thanking the Sokoto State Government, the commander unequivocally states that the upgrade of the centre will surely enhance the quality and capacity of treatment and care services for individuals struggling with drug addiction.

A Statement issued by Mohammed Dahiru Asst. Commander Admin, Logistics of the command further stated that the contractor has since mobilised to the site.

On the other hand, the commander has reiterated the command’s steadfastness and resilience in drug abuse control in the state.

He said that, currently there is a dislodgement of smoking joints or black spots in the Sokoto metropolis.

In the operation, over forty (48 males and 6 females) suspects were arrested and those with exhibits are being investigated for prosecution and those without exhibits are undergoing counselling for later release and warning.

According to him, the operation will continue and soon be extended to local governments across the state. Members of the public are therefore urged to volunteer useful information as part of individual and community roles and responsibilities in ensuring a drug-free society.

