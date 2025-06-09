Aliyu Audu Resigns As Tinubu’s Aide, Warns Against One-Party State

Share

Aliyu Audu has formally resigned from his position as the Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to President Bola Tinubu, citing strong objections to what he described as a growing trend toward a one-party state under the current All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.

In a resignation letter dated June 8, 2025, and submitted through the Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Audu confirmed his immediate departure from the presidency.

“I write to formally tender my resignation as Senior Special Assistant to the president on Public Affairs, effective immediately,” the letter stated.

Following his resignation, Audu issued a public statement on social media, clarifying that his decision was not a rebellious act but one driven by conscience and commitment to democratic principles.

“Though I do not align with the PDP, I refuse to be used directly or indirectly as an instrument to reduce Nigeria to a one-party state,” he wrote. “That would be a betrayal of both divine favor and democratic principle.”

Audu criticized the suppression of opposition voices in Nigeria’s political space and warned that such actions contradict the founding values of democracy.

“True democracy thrives on healthy competition, not political domination,” he said. “Silencing dissent is not leadership; it is regression and spiritually dangerous.”

He further invoked historical lessons, comparing current political trends to past practices under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, which, according to him, attracted similar criticism in 2003.

While expressing continued support for President Tinubu’s economic reform agenda, Audu made clear his disapproval of the current political alliance between President Tinubu and Nyesom Wike, which he claimed undermines the progressive values he upholds.

“We differ on political views as I pride myself on being a progressive and a promoter of democratic values, which seem to be lost in the unholy alliance of PBAT with Wike.”

Despite stepping down, Audu hinted at remaining politically vocal, stating, “Our gbas gbos will not stop. We’re still here for the attacks and counterattacks.”

Audu’s departure adds to growing political discourse around the direction of Nigeria’s democracy and the APC’s internal dynamics. His resignation may spark further debate over inclusiveness, political plurality, and the role of conscience in governance.

