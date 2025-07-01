Aliyu Audu Criticizes Tinubu’s Inaccessibility, Opposes 2027 Re-election

Aliyu Audu, former Senior Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Public Affairs, has publicly criticized the president for being inaccessible to his aides, revealing that he never met Tinubu during his time in office.

Audu, who recently resigned from his position, made this claim during an appearance on The Morning Brief, a breakfast show on Channels Television, on Monday.

In his statement, Aliyu Audu expressed concern over the lack of direct communication between the president and his staff. Despite serving as one of Tinubu’s closest aides, Audu revealed that he never had the opportunity to meet the president personally, raising questions about the level of engagement within the administration.

READ ALSO:

Audu emphasized that for Nigeria to thrive in 2027 and beyond, the country needs a leader who is accessible not only to a select few but to the broader public. He stressed the importance of transparency and communication in leadership, particularly as the nation prepares for the next presidential election.

Aliyu Audu also made it clear that he would actively oppose President Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027. He pointed out that the Nigerian electorate deserves a leader who is approachable and actively engaged with the needs and concerns of the people, rather than one who remains distant and uncommunicative.

Audu’s remarks are likely to fuel ongoing debates about the accessibility and transparency of the Tinubu administration. As the 2027 elections draw nearer, many Nigerians will be paying close attention to the president’s approach to leadership and how his governance style resonates with voters.