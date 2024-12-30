Aliyu Assents To 2025 Budget, Promises More Projects

Share

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has assented to the 2025 Appropriation Bill, promising to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people.

This is contained in a statement issued to journalists in Abuja yesterday by the governor’s spokesman Abubakar Bawa. The statement quoted Aliyu as describing the 2024 budget implementation as a success story,.

Aliyu reiterated his administration’s determination to continue to execute people-oriented projects he had started.

He said: ”In the outgoing year, we succeeded in executing many developmental projects that had impacted positively on the lives of our people.

“We would in sha Allah sustain this invaluable gesture by delivering more dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of our people.”

Share

Please follow and like us: