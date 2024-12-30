New Telegraph

December 30, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 30, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Aliyu Assents To…

Aliyu Assents To 2025 Budget, Promises More Projects

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has assented to the 2025 Appropriation Bill, promising to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people.

This is contained in a statement issued to journalists in Abuja yesterday by the governor’s spokesman Abubakar Bawa. The statement quoted Aliyu as describing the 2024 budget implementation as a success story,.

Aliyu reiterated his administration’s determination to continue to execute people-oriented projects he had started.

He said: ”In the outgoing year, we succeeded in executing many developmental projects that had impacted positively on the lives of our people.

“We would in sha Allah sustain this invaluable gesture by delivering more dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of our people.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Tinubu Pays Tribute To Ex-US President, Jimmy Carter
Read Next

…We Expect More Active Guards Brigade In 2025 – Matawalle
Share
Copy Link
×