Aliu: Nigeria Needs Idea-driven, Principled, Globally-exposed Leaders

Mr. ‘Dipo Aliu parades a four-decade experience in the fields of finance, entrepreneurship, technology, with foundational experience in auditing and financial analysis at Price Waterhouse and later as a Credit Analyst at Capital National Bank. In this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, the former Director of Audit did a critical evaluation of Nigeria’s contemporary debt management, revenue use, and also evaluates Nigeria’s leadership recruitment pattern as a prerequisite for building a world-class nation

Nigeria has just marked its Democracy Day. How will you evaluate Nigeria political leadership in the last few decades?

After more than 60 years of independence, Nigeria remains plagued by underdevelopment, institutionalized corruption, and endemic inefficiencies. The political class has consistently failed to deliver the dividends of democracy. I will commence by examining the standards by which the Nigerian electorate must judge political aspirants and office holders if the country is to achieve a world-class status. Drawing from global best practices in leadership, I will use models from successful nations and corporate governance and present a citizen-based framework for political accountability and performance assessment.

First, let us look at the context and national malaise. The Nigerian reality is that all political aspirants in Nigeria are deeply familiar with the nation’s long-standing problems: pervasive corruption at all levels of governance, infrastructure collapse (bad roads, erratic power supply, poor water systems, poorly functioning healthcare, education, and public safety sectors, inefficient, often corrupt bureaucracies including customs, immigration, police, and regulatory agencies, unchecked importation of expired or substandard products, lack of transparency in budgetary processes and project execution. Despite this, politicians continue to run for office on vague promises, only to later cite systemic constraints as excuses for non-performance.

As the preparation for 2027 hots up, how do you think things can be done differently?

I therefore, suggest that any credible candidate must come to the table not just with ambition but with: A diagnosis-based, results-driven plan, demonstrable leadership capacity and possess a reformist mindset anchored in accountability

It is also important for Nigeria to learn from global leadership models. For instance, look at Lee Kuan Yew’s Transformational Governance in Singapore. Singapore’s turnaround was driven by leadership that combined competence, zero tolerance for corruption, and strategic planning. The takeaway, therefore, is that Nigerian aspirants must be held to the standard of transformational leadership, with measurable deliverables and anti-corruption credentials.

We can also learn from Paul Kagame’s Post-Conflict Reengineering in Rwanda. With a focus on efficiency, national pride, and development-oriented policies, Kagame turned Rwanda into one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies. The takeaway is that leadership must have a developmental blueprint and the political will to drive implementation despite institutional resistance.

Similarly, Ibrahim Traoré’s Disruptive Patriotism in Burkina Faso caught my attention. Traoré represents a new brand of African leadership—young, bold, and committed to sovereign integrity and grassroots engagement. The lesson is that Nigeria needs youth with ideas, moral clarity, and courage to challenge entrenched systems.

The political class can learn a lot from the corporate world: Alan Mulally at Ford Motor Company inherited a broken system and turned it around through disciplined execution, team alignment, and data-driven decision-making. Therefore, the political leaders must be judged as CEOs—competent managers with clear performance metrics and measurable outcomes.

How will the electorate choose their leaders?

I will suggest a Citizen’s Framework for judging political aspirants. The first is preparedness and planning. They should find out. Does the candidate have a written, cost, and staged development blueprint? Are there timelines and mechanisms for policy implementation and evaluation? Is there a clear plan for tackling institutional resistance and corruption?

Of equal importance is track record and capacity. What has the aspirant done in previous roles—whether in public service, business, or community engagement? Has the individual ever managed a team, system, or budget at scale?

We should not forget the issue of transparency and integrity. Does the candidate declare assets? Are campaign funds and sources of wealth transparent? Are they willing to sign social contracts with the electorate on public commitments

Look at the issue of managerial and leadership skills. Does the candidate surround themselves with technocrats or political jobbers? Do they show evidence of collaboration, crisis management, and data-driven decision-making?

Citizen engagement and feedback loops is key. Is there a plan for citizen feedback, policy accountability, and public dashboards of progress? Will the aspirant hold periodic town halls and live policy accountability sessions?

To be frank with you, Nigeria needs a New Leadership Archetype. Nigeria no longer needs over-pampered political merchants but idea-driven, principled, and globally exposed managers of national destiny. The future lies in: recruiting from outside the political class — professionals, technocrats, activists, entrepreneurs, instituting leadership academies to groom ethical and strategic national leaders and raising citizen consciousness through civic education on how to assess leadership performance.

So what is the way forword in building the Nigeria we deserve?

We need electoral reform and candidate scrutiny. INEC should partner with civil society to conduct live policy debates and enforce pre-election manifestos. A Public Office Aspirant Scorecard should be created, backed by NGOs and media, to assess candidates before elections

No to be neglected is constitutional and governance reform. Nigeria should be restructured to allow more autonomy and accountability at the state level. We must enact performance-based budgeting and real-time public expenditure tracking.

Public Service Overhaul is also important. Introduce metrics-based promotions, independent audits, and technology-driven service delivery in all sectors. Dissolve and rebuild failed regulatory agencies with private-sector collaborations.

Let us not forget youth and Diaspora inclusion. Reserve quotas for youth and diaspora professionals in governance, launch reverse-brain-drain initiatives to attract skilled Nigerians abroad and carry out political culture reset elevate public discourse beyond ethnicity and patronage politics.

Nigeria has just defrayed it’s over $3billion indebtedness to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but how do you see the President’s bid for $21.5billion loan?

I will start with a diagnosis and assessment. Nigeria’s successful defrayal of over $3 billion in IMF debt is a notable fiscal milestone, signaling the government’s commitment to maintaining a positive relationship with international financial institutions and upholding its debt obligations. However, the President’s request for a fresh $21.5 billion loan—soon after settling this burden—raises questions about long-term fiscal prudence and whether Nigeria is managing or merely recycling its debt.

On the merits, I want to say that defraying the IMF debt improves Nigeria’s international creditworthiness and could potentially lead to better loan terms in future. That also means that a well-structured new loan could be channeled into high-impact infrastructure projects, potentially boosting growth and employment.

However, there are demerits. Recurring borrowing undermines the benefits of debt clearance if new debts are incurred without clear, productive uses. The loan request comes at a time of widespread concern about rising debt-service-to-revenue ratios, which may worsen with fresh obligations.

The impact can be felt at various levels. At the national level, it creates a cyclical debt posture where old debts are replaced by new ones, often without accompanying structural reforms or increased revenue generation. For the populace, if the funds are not transparently and effectively used, there will be no visible improvement in welfare or economic opportunities—despite higher national liabilities.

It is my view, therefore, that the defrayal of IMF debt should have marked a turning point in fiscal discipline, allowing Nigeria to consolidate rather than expand its debt stock. Any further borrowing must be tied to a national development framework with independent oversight, strict spending targets, and clear return-on-investment indicators. Without this, the loan may perpetuate a debt-dependency cycle rather than solve Nigeria’s development deficits.

Similarly, what is your assessment of the N29 Trillion disbursed to the three tiers of government from fuel subsidy removal savings?

Following the removal of the fuel subsidy, the federal government announced that over N29 trillion had been distributed across federal, state, and local governments over the past two years. While this should ideally mark a transformative fiscal shift, the disconnect between the amount disbursed and the reality on the ground suggests severe inefficiencies.

Reallocating subsidy funds was meant to support capital investment in infrastructure, health, education, and social safety nets. It is also aimed to reduce Nigeria’s fiscal deficit and redirect public funds toward developmental outcomes.

However, the demerits are a lack of transparency, poor budget tracking, and corruption have diluted the potential benefits of these funds. Many states and local government areas have failed to show tangible improvements in infrastructure, service delivery, or social protection.

Nationwide, the funds could have addressed decades of infrastructure decay and healthcare inadequacies but instead reinforced patronage politics and bloated bureaucracies. To citizens, the removal of fuel subsidy increased the cost of living, with no visible improvements to offset the economic pain.

It is my view that subsidy-removal windfall without accountability mechanisms is a lost opportunity. Government must urgently establish a statutory development fund governed by civil society, audit institutions, and independent technocrats to ensure subsidy savings yield real development results.

It was revealed recently that the total internal debt of States and Local Governments in Nigeria stands at N4 Trillion. Is this not scary?

In my assessment, the combined domestic debt of subnational governments which now stands at over N4 trillion, is reflection of both the fiscal pressure on state governments and the weaknesses in Nigeria’s fiscal federalism.

In theory, domestic borrowing enables states to embark on infrastructure projects or address emergency needs without waiting for federal allocations. It may foster local capital market development when structured transparently.

It, however, has its demerits. Many states lack financial discipline and have weak internally generated revenue (IGR), making debt repayment unsustainable. Loans are often used for recurrent expenditure rather than productive investments, with poor documentation and weak legislative oversight.

Its impact can be felt at two levels. Nationally, the cumulative effect contributes to Nigeria’s broader debt stress. Locally, it reduces the availability of funds for health, education, and rural development due to increasing debt servicing.

In my opinion, states must be required to publish audited financial statements before borrowing. The Debt Management Office (DMO) should enforce stricter borrowing frameworks based on creditworthiness, with stronger checks from state Houses of Assembly and civil society.

How would you assess Nigeria’s general debt management pattern?

Nigeria’s overall debt management reflects a pattern of reactive borrowing, weak long-term planning, and poor coordination between fiscal and development policies. The merits?

Borrowing can fund large-scale infrastructure and human capital projects which cannot be covered by regular revenues. Alos, debt instruments (e.g. Eurobonds) can also serve as macroeconomic stabilizers when properly used.

However, most borrowing lacks project-level monitoring and rarely delivers measurable socioeconomic impact. Debt service costs are crowding out essential development spending, and the federal government often borrows to fund recurrent costs such as salaries and overheads.

Of equal importance is the impact. To the country, it diminishes the space for future borrowing while increasing vulnerability to external shocks. To citizens, poverty deepens when development is financed by loans that don’t translate into roads, hospitals, or jobs.

In my view, Nigeria needs a Debt-Development Synchronization Framework. All loans must be linked to specific outcomes and subject to performance audits. Borrowing should be a last resort, not a default option.

In terms of cumulative impact, Nigeria is trapped in a cycle of debt accumulation without transformation. The disconnect between resource inflows (debt or subsidy savings) and development outcomes highlights deep-rooted governance issues. Citizens bear the costs in form of inflation, unemployment, and poor services, while leaders recycle excuses and externalize responsibility.

The strategic solutions – Institutionalize Borrowing Discipline – Legislate borrowing limits tied to GDP, revenue performance, and impact analysis, Fiscal Decentralization – States should be empowered to control local resources and innovate revenue generation, Transparent Use of Windfalls – Create monitored funds for subsidy savings and loan proceeds with stakeholder oversight.

Link Borrowing to Results. We need to tie future loans to independently verified project outputs and social impact. There is also the need to empower civil society – expand fiscal literacy and citizen participation to demand accountability.

In the final analysis, I want to say that Nigeria’s debt problem is not just financial—it is a reflection of weak leadership, poor planning, and underdeveloped institutions. Recovery is possible, but only if the government at all levels treats public finance not as a privilege but as a sacred trust for national development.

How can Nigeria achieve its potential, especially as the economic hub in Africa?

With Nigeria’s large population and abundant resources, it has the potential to be a global economic powerhouse, but requires strong leadership, policy continuity, and a commitment to national development to unlocking this potential.

Nigeria must implement structural reforms, including addressing inefficiencies in governance and economic management, strengthening institutional frameworks and ensuring policies are followed and corruption is minimized, leveraging technology by developing the digital economy, fintech, and innovation-driven industries.

There is the need for Nigeria to encourage local investment by reducing capital flight and making Nigeria a hub for business growth; attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), by ensuring stable policies that encourage international businesses to operate in the country. If Nigeria implements these strategies with determination and discipline, it will significantly raise its GDP, improve reserve ratios, and achieve long-term economic prosperity.

Despite being Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria’s GDP per capita remains low relative to its population because of overreliance on oil, which account for over 80% of its foreign exchange earnings, thereby making its GDP vulnerable to oil price fluctuations, unlike economies such as Malaysia and Indonesia that diversified early, Nigeria remains largely mono-productive.

Other factors are low industrialization and poor manufacturing base, poor infrastructure and energy supply (an erratic power supply, bad roads, and inefficient transportation systems hinder productivity), and inefficient agricultural sector. Despite being an agrarian nation, Nigeria fails to maximize its agricultural potential due to poor mechanization, we have lack of access to credit, and post-harvest losses. Countries like Brazil and Thailand have leveraged agriculture to boost GDP, while Nigeria still struggles.

The problems are high corruption and bureaucracy, as funds for productive sectors go into private pockets, while bureaucratic inefficiencies in business registration, land acquisition, and trade further discourage investors. We also have low human capital development (as Nigeria ranks low in education and healthcare, leading to low skilled workforce, in contrast, emerging economies like Vietnam and South Korea which invested heavily in education, ensuring the availability of skilled labor force to drive productivity), security challenges and political instability, weak institutions and lack of policy continuity. Frequent policy reversals and inconsistent economic strategies create uncertainty for businesses and investors. Strong institutions in countries like Singapore helped sustain long-term growth.

What is the way forward?

We need economic diversification, infrastructure development by investing in roads, rail, and power generation to boost industrial productivity and expand digital infrastructure to support e-commerce and innovation. Others are improving human capital development by reforming education and vocational training to produce a more skilled workforce, investing in healthcare to improve life expectancy and productivity, fight corruption and carry out ease of doing business reforms by simplifying regulations for business registration, taxation, and property ownership. Create tax incentives for local and foreign investors.

