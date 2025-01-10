Aliu Gafar: How Playing Esusu Role Changed My Career

Share

Aliu Gafar, the talented actor who played the iconic role of Esusu in Femi Adebayo’s Netflix series Seven Doors, has taken the Nollywood industry by storm. His powerful performance has earned him widespread acclaim, with fans and critics praising his talent and dedication. In an exclusive interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Aliu shared his inspiring journey as an actor, from his early beginnings in school stage plays to his rise as a leading man in Nollywood.

Early Beginnings

Aliu’s love for acting began at a young age, when his teacher, Mr. Esuola, discovered his talent and cast him in school stage plays. This early exposure to the world of acting helped Aliu develop the courage to pursue his passion.

“I am grateful to Mr. Esuola for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to showcase my talent,” Aliu said. “I pray that God continues to bless him wherever he is.”

Journey of Self-Discovery

Aliu’s journey as an actor was not without its challenges. Losing his father at a tender age, he had to live with extended family members, who introduced him to the world of church productions. He played the role of Pharaoh on several occasions, which helped him develop his acting skills.

Professional Training

In 2000, Aliu joined Ogboluke and Jide Are, where he received professional training as an actor. He honed his skills in stage theatre and screen, and to this day, he still performs on stage, crediting it as the foundation of his acting career.

Role of a Lifetime: Esusu in Seven Doors

Aliu’s role as Esusu in Seven Doors was a game-changer for the actor. Although he was initially hesitant to take on the role, the producer, Femi Adebayo, saw something in him.

“When I got the script, I wasn’t in the country, but the Production Manager, Sodiq Adebayo, was keen on me getting back to Nigeria to start the production,” Aliu recalled. “When I read the script, I was anticipating a particular role, but when I got to the location, I was informed that I would be playing Esusu’s character. I wasn’t pleased at first, but Femi Adebayo insisted I play the role and briefed me on what he expected from me.”

Bringing Esusu to Life

With the support of the directors: Femi Adebayo, Tope Adebayo and Adebayo Tijani, the makeup artist Hakeem Effect, the art director Tunji Afolayan and the production manager Sodiq Adebayo, Aliu was able to embody the character of Esusu. He found the role challenging, particularly the scene where Oba Adeyanju fought Esusu.

“It was so challenging because I had never played such a role before,” Aliu said. “Every scene I was involved in was so significant that after filming, I would think about my character and how I managed to play the role.”

Accolades and Recognition

Aliu’s performance as Esusu in Seven Doors has received widespread acclaim, with many praising his ability to bring depth and nuance to the character.

“I have never thought that this project would give me so much accolades,” Aliu said. “I am grateful to God for using Femi Adebayo to give me this opportunity. He is a successful man who we all respect in the industry, and I will forever be grateful to him.”

A Bright Future Ahead

As Aliu looks to the future, he is excited to take on new challenges and roles. With his talent, dedication, and passion for acting, there is no doubt that he will continue to shine in the Nollywood industry.

“I am looking forward to much more challenging roles to play,” Aliu said. “I am grateful to everyone who has supported me on this journey, including Femi Adebayo, Adebayo Salami, and the entire cast and crew of Seven Doors.”

Aliu Gafar Among Several Talent of Nollywood

Nollywood has the potential to become a major player in the global entertainment industry. With its rich cultural heritage, diverse storytelling, and talented actors like Gafar, Nollywood can showcase the beauty and complexity of African culture to a global audience.

Advice to Up-and-Coming Actors

My advice to any actor that wants to have a break out is first to be confident and believe in yourself. Your uniqueness is your strength.

Make sure you develop your craft through training and practice. Learn from experienced professional filmmakers. Moreso, be professional and respectful to your elders and everyone. Your attitude and work ethic will take you far.

Meanwhile, don’t be afraid to take risks and challenge yourself. Growth happens outside of your comfort zone. Surround yourself with positive and supportive people who believe in you and your dreams.

To crown it all, be prayerful and make sure you seek the guidance of God in all you do always. Only God can make you what you desire to be, when it’s time only God can make you break out to the world.

Upcoming Projects

I have some projects which am working on and very soon the world will here from me. Making a good production is challenging but very soon I will be releasing a masterpiece and am sure everybody will love it, watch out!

