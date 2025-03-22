Alitheia Capital, Goodwell exit investments in Baobab Nigeria

Share

Alitheia Capital and Goodwell Investments have successfully completed their first exit from the uMunthu Fund with the divestment from Baobab Nigeria, a financial institution dedicated to enhancing financial inclusion in sub-Saharan Africa.

Managing Partner, Tokunbo Ismael who made this known weekend, said that after over a decade of investment, the partnership has transformed Baobab from a regional player in Kaduna State into a leading national microfinance bank with a significant impact on underserved communities across Nigeria.

She said: “The impact of this now-completed partnership is far-reaching: from operating only in Kaduna State to 16 states in Nigeria, Baobab Nigeria has grown from serving 19,000 customers through a regional network of five branches to serving 230,000 customers through a national network of 38 branches.

“Significantly, this was achieved by continuing to serve Baobab’s original, inclusive customer base, with average loan and deposit sizes remaining consistently small throughout the period of impressive growth.”

Also, she said that a joint vision for inclusive financial services was the core motivation for Alitheia and Goodwell’s investment in Baobab (then trading under the name MicroCred) in 2012.

“This led to a further investment through the uMunthu Fund in 2015. uMunthu represented the first private capital investors working in northern Nigeria (previously the realm of DFIs).

Additionally, Alitheia and Goodwell were the first local, on-the-ground investors in Baobab – prior to this investment there were no Nigerian investors represented on the company’s board.

She continued: “Since that first investment, Alitheia and Goodwell have poured hands-on, proactive expertise into Baobab. uMunthu supported the bank’s professionalisation, enabling improved governance at board and management level, driving its growth from a unit microfinance institution (MFI) to a top national MFI. It also advised on financial structuring, and provided access to local networks and a deep understanding of the local business environment. These improvements drove the bank’s expansion within Nigeria, making it the jewel of the Baobab portfolio and emphasising the potential for sustainable success in emerging markets.”

