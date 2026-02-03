Proceedings resumed yesterday in London in the corruption and bribery trial of former Nigerian Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke. Jurors heard detailed evidence of an extravagant spending trail at a luxury antiques store in the capital.

Prosecutors told the court that as much as £140,000 was spent in a single day on high-end furniture, bespoke lighting and decorative art, allegedly paid for through intermediaries during her time in office.

The public gallery of the court was filled with supporters from the Ijaw community who had flown in specifically. Alison-Madueke denies multiple charges relating to alleged misconduct while overseeing Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. But prosecutors claim she received cash and luxury benefits in exchange for influence over energy contracts.

Lawyers for Diezani Alison-Madueke, the first woman President of OPEC, denied in a London court last Thursday that the former Nigerian minister took bribes in their first formal response at her corruption trial.

The 65-year-old, who sat in the dock at Southwark Crown Court taking notes on the third day of the trial, is accused of multiple bribery counts stemming from a years-long investigation.