Alioma Community Demarcation: Imperative Need For Transparency, Diligence

In my capacity as the President-General of Alioma Community Development Union (ACDU), I received several distress calls from concerned citizens of Alioma between Friday, July 18 and Saturday, July 19, 2025.

The callers were worried that the operators of the earthmoving equipment used for boundary demarcation dived into the heart of Onu Ngamgbo a room in Unwuezeokohu, creating an expansive earth road severing many compounds including that of late veteran educationist, Chief Boniface Alo and a large chunk of Onuogba village.

The callers equally revealed that with the way the heavy duty machines moved their ferocious ‘fangs’, the compound of the legendary late Chief Omoha Alegu in Eliegu village will equally be cut off. They wondered whether that was the boundary or just a road project.

I asked them to inquire from the operators of the equipment or any body around them. The operators and other persons with him reportedly said that they did not know whether what they were doing was a road or community boundary!

They said that they had no map to show the boundaries of the communities either. Knowing the emotional texture of the complaints, I called for total restraint on the part of the community people and assured them that I would soon get to the root of the matter.

I reached out to the government official who served as guide to the team handling the demarcation exercise, wanting to know whether the earthworks at Onuogba village of Alioma community was a mere internal road or the boundary of Alioma community.

The official said he did not know. I asked him if any map or even a sketch was available to guide the operators of the earthmoving equipment but he said he had never seen any guiding map or sketch.

I wondered aloud how he expected anybody to believe that people charged with boundary demarcation would not have a map.

He could not also mention anybody I should direct my enquiries to, since he appeared to be the wrong person.

My interactions with the councillor representing Alioma community, Elijah Nwefuru, who had been drawn to the village by the development; and a prophet from Alioma’s sister community who had always followed the demarcation team around did not yield any different result.

It is trite to reiterate that the people of Alioma and her sister communities have continued to appreciate and celebrate the courageous political will, compassionate leadership and peace agenda of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Builder Francis Nwifuru, for Alioma and her sister communities in Ebonyi State.

In fact, Nwifuru’s peace project for old Effium is one of the governor’s most popular and successful projects. The unbroken cooperation of the people of the communities and the rest of Ebonyi State thereto is summary proof of that.

Amidst growing concerns and even anxiety over what appears as the discretionary approach to the boundary demarcation of Alioma and sister communities, I wish to state that I do not believe that the Ebonyi State Government would leave a sensitive duty like the geographical demarcation of Alioma and her sister communities at the discretion of anybody or group of people.

This position is informed by the fact that the governor has deep knowledge of the sensitive issues and the extreme emotions involved in the geographical demarcation of Alioma and the rest of her communities in Ohaukwu LGA of Ebonyi State.

These issues and emotions were properly addressed in the Ebonyi State Government white paper on the old Effium community crises. After the release of the initial map of the bilateral demarcation, observations were made by all responsive Governor Nwifuru to make necessary adjustments.

Further implementation of the historic white paper led to the lawful proliferation of the old Effium community into five communities: Alioma, Ijem, Effium, Ezekuna-Alioma and Ekerigwe.

The geographical demarcation of the boundaries of the communities which is the penultimate but also sensitive segment of the white paper implementation should be the most transparent.

By this, I mean that the demarcation map with its bearings should first be released to the leaders of the respective communities for comments as usual.

After frank evaluation of the comments by the trusted leader, icon of peace and the St. Francis of Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, the maps should be published and the demarcation team charged to swiftly execute the demarcation exercise.

Putting out the maps and demarcation outlines of the communities in public will douse the rising anxiety and tension in the communities which respective populations are distraught by war and internal displacement.

Above all, publishing the demarcation map will nip in the bud the exploitative tendencies of some unpatriotic members of the demarcation team who allegedly ask for and collect gratifications in order to spare some people’s compounds or areas.

At this point, it is important to once more convey the confidence and loyalty of Alioma and her sister communities’ respective remnants comprising children who have not had good education and healthcare for four years; widows who husbands died in the unnecessary war, the injured, the aged and other war casualties who inhabit the squalid refugee camps that dot the entire landscapes of the five communities to the ebullient and compassionate governor of Ebonyi State.

Their respective hopes of peace, rehabilitation and organised life lie squarely on the broad shoulders of Builder Francis Nwifuru – a man whom my Alioma community people call “Nhamu-Nha” 1!