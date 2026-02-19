Alimosho General Hospital Breathes Again

As the most populous local government area in Lagos State, Alimosho deserves the best from Alausa. We must commend whoever listened to the cries of the people and fixed the eyesore part of the Isheri-LASU Highway, running from Lanre Bus stop to Oko Filling. Before the repairs, it was sad seeing medical workers and ambulances grapple with gridlock in emergency cases.

The time wasted in traffic was enough to send patients to death. The good news is that what lasted for several months took the government less than seven days to fix. However, there is still work to be done. Drainage must be tackled swiftly so that floods do not wash away all the remedial measures.

Both sides of the road need gutters to channel water away from the road. Total Filling Station may soon be swept away, without enough attention. The next move should be to relocate the Igando Garbage Dump.

It does not only contribute to the deplorable condition of the road, it is of prime health concern. An environment that should create fresh air has become so polluted that even the World Health Organisation (WHO) would be wondering what exactly is happening.

In the interim, operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) who were visible during those inglorious months of congestion should be sent back to the road to control traffic and bar truck drivers from parking indiscriminately. There is something positive about road construction and maintenance. Many leaders care less about routes that even lead to their States, Towns or Villages.

Instead of doing the needful, some of them prefer to fly across the bad roads which should be part of their responsibility to fix. We recall that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo failed to maintain the ever busy Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, all through his presidency between 1999 and 2007. He chose to be helicopter flown from the Murtala Mohammed Airport to his Otta home. Dr. Goodluck Jonathan was also guilty.

While he flew regularly to visit Otuoke, the East-West Road remained pathetically neglected, causing his kinsmen and other road users to spend days making a trip that should take a few hours across Edo, Delta and Bayelsa states. Muhammadu Buhari showed more interest in roads leading to Katsina, his home state. He departed from Jonathan and Obasanjo.

Buhari was so good to his roots that he embarked on rail construction to neighbouring Niger Republic. Strangely, his Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, from Rivers State could not fix major roads leading to Port Harcourt.

Second Republic governor of Bendel State, Prof. Ambrose Alli was so selfless that he tarred all the roads in Ekpoma including bush paths, without working on the one leading to his home. He has remained a hero in Esan land even in death. Fourth Republic politicians must learn from two leaders from Lagos State, Femi Gbajabiamila and Adejoke Orelope – Adefulire.

The Chief of Staff to president Bola Tinubu has been in the corridors of power since 1999 and in terms of road construction remains exceptional. Gbajabiamila, from his time as member, Federal House of Representatives, through the position of Minority leader, Leader and Speaker, tarred over 200 roads in the Surulere area. Some of these places were not favourable to the shock absorbers of vehicles before 1999. Adefulire, a Princess and Senior Special Assistant to Tinubu on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), is performing wonders in Alimosho.

As Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), she studied her people. Elevated to Deputy Governor during Babatunde Fashola’s second tenure, she progressed to work under Buhari. That same position is what she has held on to under Tinubu. Many roads around Egbeda are wearing new looks. All those inner roads off Idimu to Akowonjo are in perfect condition. Jonathan commissioned the Goodluck Jonathan Estate built by the Police in 2013.

The road to the estate is close to the pipeline and looks more like an abandoned project. Adefulire has brought smiles to the residents by fixing a different route that passes through Phidel College. The same Egbeda Princess remembered long forgotten areas like Jemi Alade Estate and Powerline Market. These names may sound inconsequential to the ordinary Nigerian.

However, constituents see her as the only one who puts smiles on their long faces. It is most likely that the Alimosho General Hospital has bounced back to life through Adefulire’s intervention. Politicians should learn from her. Some of them in her shoes would have used their influence to build hotels outside the country or turn their garages to motor parks.