Alimasuya Rabiu Takes Over As 35th NSE President

Engr. Ali Alimasuya Rabiu, MFR (Cigarin Lafia), has taken over as the 35th President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).

The symbolic handing/taking over ceremony, which took place early Friday, was held at Executive Committee Chambers, National Engineering Centre, Central Business District, Abuja.

These were contained in a statement released by the media office of the new NSE President.

The brief ceremony was presided over by the 34th President, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, flanked by the outgoing and incoming exco members and witnessed by Two (2) Past Presidents, Engr. Kashim Abdul Ali and Engr. Ademola Isaac Olorunfemi.

Other dignitaries who attended the ceremony include: The Registrar, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Engr. Prof. O. A. U. Uche, the Chairman, NSE Maiduguri Branch, Engr. M. B. Shettimah, Engr. Dr T. Adeyemo, Engr. Dr Wilson Alli, FNSE and many others, as well as the staff of NSE led by the Ag. Executive Secretary, Engr. Babatunde Odunlami.

As it has been the practice, symbolic handing/taking over between the outgoing and incoming presidents is usually performed a few days before the end of the tenure of the incumbent president, while the tenure of the new president officially commences on 1st January.

Consequently, the Investiture Ceremony of the 35th President of The NSE will be held on Saturday, January 17, 2026, in Abuja.