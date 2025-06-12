Aliko Dangote To Bow Out As Chairman Of Dangote Sugar Refinery

Share

In a major leadership transition, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (DSR) has announced the retirement of its founder and Chairman, Aliko Dangote, from the Board, effective June 16, 2025.

The announcement was made in a regulatory filing with the Nigerian Exchange Ltd on June 11, highlighting the company’s commitment to sound corporate governance and structured succession planning.

In a statement signed by Mrs. Temitope Hassan (FCIS), Company Secretary and Legal Adviser, the Board praised Dangote’s extraordinary leadership and lasting contributions to the company.

“Alhaji Aliko Dangote is one of the founding Directors of the Company and has served with exceptional leadership, integrity, and vision since 2005,” the statement read.

“Under his stewardship, Dangote Sugar Refinery transformed significantly, navigated industry changes, consistently delivered value to shareholders, and upheld strong governance principles.”

Widely regarded as Africa’s most influential industrialist, Dangote led DSR’s evolution into a dominant player in Nigeria’s sugar value chain.

His strategic initiatives, particularly the Backward Integration Projects (BIPs) across Adamawa, Taraba, and Nasarawa States, advanced the company’s self-sufficiency goals and aligned with the federal government’s national sugar master plan.

While stepping down from DSR, Dangote will continue as President of Dangote Industries Limited. His legacy at DSR is marked by industrial innovation, strategic foresight, and sustained operational excellence.

To ensure a seamless transition, the Board has appointed Mr. Arnold Ekpe, a seasoned independent non-executive director, as the new Chairman, effective June 16.

Ekpe is renowned for his tenure as Group CEO of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, where he championed pan-African financial inclusion and institutional growth. His extensive experience in banking and corporate governance is expected to strengthen DSR’s next phase of development.

The leadership change signals continuity of vision, with DSR reaffirming its focus on operational efficiency and long-term value creation in a dynamic market.

For shareholders and industry observers, Dangote’s exit from the Board marks the end of a transformational era—one defined by bold ambition and strategic execution—while opening a new chapter under Ekpe’s leadership.

