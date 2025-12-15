Aliko Dangote: Setting New Benchmark In Human Capital Development

Education remains the cornerstone of socio-economic progress, particularly in developing nations. It is a powerful catalyst for breaking the cycle of poverty, driving innovation, and promoting equality.

Against this backdrop, the announcement last week by the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) of a N1 trillion scholarship programme—spread over the next decade— was met with nationwide acclaim.

The applause was well deserved: while the Federal Government allocated only 7.3 per cent of the 2025 national budget to education (far below the global benchmark of 15–20 per cent), ADF’s intervention signals a bold and transformative private-sector commitment to national development.

With Nigeria’s education sector plagued by funding gaps and high dropout rates, the ADF represents a gamechanging model of corporate social responsibility. By prioritising vulnerable learners and leveraging technology for transparency, the Dangote Scholarship Scheme sets a new standard for educational support in Africa.

Beginning in 2026, the programme will run for 10 years, committing N100 billion annually. Over 1.3 million students across all 774 local government areas will benefit, making this a truly national effort to bridge educational inequality and empower Nigeria’s youth.

The scheme is structured into three categories: Aliko Dangote STEM Scholars: (30,000 undergraduates in public universities and polytechnics, with tuition support of up to N600,000 per year); Aliko Dangote Technical Scholars: (5,000 trainees in technical and vocational education, provided with essential study materials and tools); MHF Dangote Secondary School Girls Scholars: (10,000 girls in public schools, supplied with uniforms, books, and learning materials—prioritizing states with high out-of-school rates).

To ensure fairness and efficiency, the programme will adopt a fully digital, merit-based selection and disbursement system, in collaboration with key national institutions such as NELFUND, JAMB, NIMC, NUC, NBTE, WAEC, and NECO.

The presence of these agencies at the launch underscores its alignment with government education reforms. Oversight will be provided by a Programme Steering Committee chaired by the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Dauda Bage.

Speaking at the launch, Dangote emphasised that this is not charity but a strategic investment in human capital: “Every child we keep in school strengthens our economy. Every student we support reduces inequality. Every scholar we empower becomes a future contributor to national development.”

He stressed that financial hardship—not lack of talent—is the primary reason many Nigerian students drop out of school: “Our young people are not asking for handouts. They are asking for opportunities to learn, grow, compete, and succeed. And we believe they deserve that chance.”

Dangote described education as “the foundation of every prosperous society”, calling it the most powerful equaliser and engine of social mobility.

He warned that financial pressures threaten to derail the dreams of many talented students: “We cannot allow financial hardship to silence the dreams of our young people—not when the future of our nation depends on their skills, resilience, and leadership.”

According to Dangote, the initiative will have far-reaching benefits: “When a student gets a scholarship, entire communities stand to gain. This is more than financial aid—it is an investment in human capital, with ripple effects on economies, societies, and future generations.”

He noted that this effort is a starting point, not a standalone solution: “Government has a role. The private sector has a role. Communities and families have a role. When we work together, we can transform education—and with it, transform Nigeria’s future.”

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented the Federal Government, lauded Dangote’s vision, describing the intervention as “nationbuilding in its purest form” and the largest private-sector education support initiative in Nigeria’s history.

He emphasised that urgent investment in education is critical to harness Nigeria’s demographic potential: “A population becomes a liability only when it is uneducated.”

Shettima highlighted ongoing reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration—such as NELFUND, UBEC, TETFUND, and expanded technical and vocational programmes—aimed at improving Nigeria’s Human Capital Index and preparing youth for a skills-driven global economy.

“The legacy of Alhaji Aliko Dangote reminds us that greatness is not measured by wealth but by the number of lives one lifts from the shadows into the light.” The Vice President added that the Aliko Dangote Foundation programme will widen opportunities for thousands of learners and bolster the FG’s efforts to build a competitive workforce.

He called for stronger collaboration between the government, the private sector and development partners to address persistent gaps in the education system. In his presentation, Education Minister Tunji Alausa described the initiative as “pure human capital development,” saying it aligns with the Tinubu administration’s education sector renewal plan of transforming Nigeria from a resource-based economy to a knowledge-based economy and is significant because every local government area will benefit.

He said by the end of the first decade of the execution of the scholarship programme, it is estimated that over 170,000 girl child would have gone to school. Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, speaking on behalf of the 36 state governors, also commended the initiative and pledged the governors’ full support.

Chairman of the Programme Steering Committee, His Highness Justice Sidi Dauda Bage, Emir of Lafia, said the scheme is unprecedented and praised Dangote’s patriotism in reinvesting his wealth to uplift other Nigerians.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, said Dangote’s impact in driving private-sector transformation remains unmatched, describing the new initiative as both transformational and a strategic investment in Nigeria’s future.

He recalled how ADF had come to the aid of his community during a devastating communal feud that led to the destruction of several properties.

In her virtual remark from the United States of America, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said the scholarship scheme will provide an environment for children to learn and for families to prosper.

The scholarship programme represents the most extensive private-sector scholarship commitment in Nigeria’s history and reinforces ADF’s mission to expand opportunities, drive social impact, and enhance the well-being of individuals and communities across the country.

The transformative initiative championed by the Aliko Dangote Foundation ADF, is poised to shape generations yet unborn.

At the recent programme, Aliko Dangote made a groundbreaking pledge: committing 25 per cent of his personal wealth to sustain this vision, which will be strategically monitored under the Dangote Group’s Vision 2030 framework.

For ADF and the visionary behind it, education transcends being a mere instrument for personal advancement. It is a strategic investment in nationbuilding.

Countries that prioritise education lay the groundwork for sustainable economic growth, social cohesion, and global competitiveness. This commitment signals a bold step toward creating a future where knowledge becomes the cornerstone of progress.

