Aliko Dangote Foundation Targets 1M Nigerians With N16bn Worth Of Rice

Over one million Nigerians nationwide will receive a 10kg bag of rice each as the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) Thursday launched the 2025 Annual National Food Intervention Project valued at N16billion.

Speaking at the ceremony in Kano, Chairman of Aliko Dangote Foundation, Mr. Aliko Dangote, said the distribution of one million bags of 10kg rice to the poor and most vulnerable Nigerians in the 774 local government areas was in line with the core values of his company and Foundation. Dangote, who was represented by his daughter, Marya Aliko Dangote, said:

“This annual initiative, which embodies compassion, solidarity, and shared responsibility, is part of our response to the current economic challenges facing our nation. It reflects our commitment to supporting our communities in line with our core values.”

He said the Foundation was kicking off the distribution in Kano State, after which it will proceed to other states, while ensuring that the food reaches those who need it most in all the Local Government Areas of Nigeria.

Mr. Dangote, who is Africa’s wealthiest person, said food remaindd a basic human necessity, and this is why the Aliko Dangote Foundation adopted the practice of embarking on a food distribution programme across the states.

