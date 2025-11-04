Aligning Downstream Sector To Current Technological Realities

The Federal Government and prominent stakeholders in the energy sector have canvassed innovative strategies and methodologies to advance the downstream sector, SUCCESS NWOGU reports

Nigeria is a country that many other African countries look up to in the downstream sector, the Federal Government, has said.

The Minister of State of Petroleum Resources, Oil, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, who represented President Bola Tinubu, spoke during the opening session of the Oil Trading and Logistics (OTL) Africa Downstream Energy Week 2025 in Lagos. The theme of the summit was: “Energy Sustainability: Growth Beyond Boundaries and Competition.”

FG

The Minister explained that the entire continent was waiting for Nigeria, adding that in the downstream sector petroleum products marketers do not only distribute to Nigeria, but the products go to the rest of the subcontinent. He also said that the threat against oil and gas in Nigeria had changed as the narrative is no longer NetZero.

He also said data had shown that Africa has enough markets and projected that by 2024, Africa would have a $120 billion worth of hydrocarbon resources which depicted Africa as having good markets.

According to him, “but this is not the kind of money that we should work on our hands, because we have limited financial capacity, we also have a limited, distribution network.

And so most of the money still goes back to countries outside the continent. “Our target is to see how we can retain the proportion of that value. And that was why sometime this year I joined the energy gallery to launch the West Africa Transformation Day.

“We look at the 2025 international energy efficiency report of the United Nations, it says that the world needs to invest $540 billion a year for the cost of energy to avoid an energy crisis by the year 2015. “Those who are telling you to abandon your oil and gas resources cannot say they need such. Because the world population is expected to grow by another 2 billion by the year 2050.

And the energy demand will also grow. And oil and gas will still constitute over 50 per cent of the global energy demand. Instead of proposing Net Zero they say, come back and invest a minimum of $540 billion.

“If I am able to combine the investment from gold, the relationship of steel, mainstream and downstream to the carbon sheet, we will spend over $700 billion if the world is to avoid an energy crisis by the year 2050.” The minister reaffirmed that President Bola Tinubu would support it all the way to accomplish it.

According to him, the main reason the President, on the day he was being sworn in, announced subsidy removal was because with the subsidy regime, the private sector would not be able to grow and it needs to grow.

He stated that the downstream, mainstream and downstream could only grow when the right environment, a decent environment is created for the private sector to bring in the capital and invest and maximize the opportunities.

Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the state’s Commissioner of Energy and Mineral Resources, Biodun Ogunleye, said for nearly 20 years, OTL Africa had stood as the continent’s leading platform for discussions on downstream and midstream energy, showcasing technology and fostering business partnerships.

He said: “We in Lagos take pride in hosting this global event, which has found a home in our city for nearly every edition since it began. He added that this lasting connection reinforces Lagos’s status as the energy and logistics capital of sub-Saharan Africa, a true hub of innovation, enterprise, and strategic investment.

He said the journey of OTL Africa was marked by real impact and forward-thinking results. He noted that over the years, the platform has played a crucial role in shaping the agenda for downstream development across Africa — sparking reforms, attracting investments, and fostering discussions that have led to meaningful change.

He said: “It was here that strong advocacy for downstream deregulation began, significantly influencing policy changes that now promote competition, innovation, and private-sector involvement throughout the continent.

“Here in Lagos, we wholeheartedly embrace that vision. With our Lagos State Electricity Policy and the Lagos Energy Transition Plan, we are working to expand access to clean energy, promote private involvement, and establish Lagos as a leading example of subnational leadership in Africa’s energy transition.”

NNPC

Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPC Ltd), Engr. Bayo Ojulari, reiterated the company’s commitment to the development and revamping of downstream across the country to enhance collaboration and drive efficiency in the sector. Represented by the Executive Vice President, Downstream, NNPC Ltd,

Dr. Mumuni Dagazau, the GCEO speaking on the conference’s theme “Energy Sustainability: Beyond Boundaries & Competition”, said competition alone was no longer enough to drive efficiency, adding that operators must embrace collaboration, sustainability, and resilience as the new benchmarks for success.

He said: “At NNPC, we are committed to deploying additional infrastructure across the oil and gas value chain while revamping our existing downstream infrastructure nationwide. These assets will be accessible to partners seeking to store and transport products, supporting strategic alliances and collaboration in the downstream sector.”

He disclosed that a cocktail of factors ranging from strategic policies and fiscal incentives to transparent and well-structured regulatory frameworks exemplified by the PIA had engendered expansion and growth in the sector requiring new skill sets and further investments in new lines of business such as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), and mini-LNG projects.

MEMAN

Chairman of Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) Mr. Huub Stokman, opined that the removal of fuel subsidy ushered in a new era of deregulation in the downstream sector. He added that it paved the way for innovative business models such as Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS), integrated multi-energy hubs, virtual power plants (VPPs), and peer-topeer (P2P) energy trading.

He, therefore, urged industry leaders to adopt strategic investments, partnerships, and digital solutions to enhance competitiveness, improve efficiency, and support Nigeria’s drive toward a balanced and sustainable energy future.

He stated that greater regulatory clarity and stability were required to reduce investment risks and drive long-term growth. He added that significant capital was needed across refining, storage, distribution, and low-carbon infrastructure to support Nigeria’s energy goals.

DAPPMAN

Chairperson, Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), Mrs Moroti Adedoyin-Adeyinka, appealed to the government to address the nation’s aging pipelines, inefficient ports, and infrastructure gaps.

Adedoyin-Adeyinka, represented by the Group Managing Director of Nepal Energies Ltd, Mrs Ngozi Ekeoma, said the Dangote Refinery’s 650,000 barrels-per-day capacity marked a historic step toward ending fuel imports but warned weak infrastructure could undermine its impact.

She stated that Nigeria’s pipelines, ports, and storage depots need urgent rehabilitation to support new refining capacity and improve supply chain efficiency. He added that most of the country’s pipeline network, built over 40 years ago, suffer from vandalism, under-capacity and poor maintenance.

According to her, these problems force marketers to depend heavily on road transport, increasing costs, delaying distribution, and exposing products to risks.

She also identified shallow drafts, congestion, and cumbersome customs procedures at ports as barriers to efficient product movement and urged the government to digitalise port operations, simplify customs processes, and improve turnaround times to boost trade competitiveness.

NMDPRA

Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Mr. Farouk Ahmed, represented by Executive Director, Distribution Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure, NMDPRA, Mr. Ogbugo Ukoha, said the provision of sufficient and sustainable energy continued to be a central pivots to require to enable the emergence of Nigeria as an industrialized and developed nation.

He added that the enablement of this particular provision was its core targets at NMDPRA, and all its regulatory activities are anchored on this similar focus.

According to him, growth and sustainability are its chief economic indicators. He stated that the agency was progressively demanding the growth of energy infrastructure and supply through its licensing activities.

He stated that the agency was committed to fostering growth, allowing more stakeholders to operate within healthy conditions, and also fostering sustainable energy provision across the many artificial borders.

He added that NMDPRA remained committed to effective collaboration with its stakeholders and receiving feedback from the industrial community. He said: “We will also conclude the process of establishing the West Africa Regulators’ chart, supporting the regional hub and reference market for the training of the refined projects.

Further along, the NMDPRA has developed the means which are at the final stages of review. It will serve as the network that will guide the industry to achieving the targets of climate action. “We are also ensuring that the Nigerian petroleum industry remains sustainable and deploying carbon management that is targeted at attaining our NetZero target.

These mechanisms include CCSU, hydrogen technologies, and biofuels. “Critically, Nigeria, alongside other countries of the region, is achieving success in establishing the African Energy Bank. This value is an essential tool to guarantee the availability of funding for energy projects in the continent considering the competition from other sectors. We are also making progress in establishing a framework for hydrogen technology in the industry.”

Structural transformation

Session Chair, OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week 2025, Prof. Billy Okoye, in his paper, ‘New Frontiers for Competition and Market Access in Africa’s Downstream Energy Sector,’ said Africa’s downstream energy industry is undergoing a structural transformation driven by deregulation, regional integration, digital innovation, and evolving consumer demand.

He noted that the traditional market dominance of national oil companies (NOCs) and international majors is being challenged by emerging indigenous and regional players, who are redefining competition rules. New business models are emerging across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, and South Africa, from private refining and storage investments to digitalised retail operations and cross-border supply networks.

OTL

Chief Executive Officer, OTL Downstream Development in Africa Ltd/Gte, Mrs Joycee Akabogu, said the current challenge was not simply to supply energy, but to make it affordable, reliable, and accessible to every community, to make energy an instrument of progress — not privilege.

She noted that nowhere was this more visible than in the downstream sector. She said this was where energy meets the people, where policy becomes reality, where the effectiveness of governance — good or bad — is experienced every single day at the fuel pump, in transportation, in power availability, and in the productivity of our economies.

According to her, when the downstream works well, citizens feel it, when it doesn’t, the nation feels it too. She said that was why the sector must continue to sit at the center of Africa’s growth strategy.

According to her, “growth beyond boundaries means expanding our vision beyond traditional limits — beyond national borders, institutional silos, and old models of competition. It means building partnerships that connect infrastructure, harmonize regulations, and unlock shared prosperity across our continent.

‘It means fostering competition that drives innovation, not division. And encouraging collaboration that strengthens the entire value chain — from the refinery to the retail outlet, and from policymakers to the everyday consumer.

“Africa’s story is one of possibility. We are rich in resources, but even richer in ideas, in youth, and in determination. If we align our energy mix with our growth ambitions, we will not just meet demand — we will shape the global conversation on energy sustainability. So as we begin this 19th edition, let us think boldly, act collaboratively, and move forward together — with clarity of purpose and courage of conviction.”

Timely

Chairman, Advisory Board, OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week, Otunba Adetunji Oyebanji, said the theme for this year, “Energy Sustainability: Growth Beyond Boundaries & Competition,” is both timely and visionary. He stated that it reflected the realities of today’s energy landscape, one defined by volatility, innovation, and transformation, and challenges us to seek growth that is sustainable, inclusive, and without limits.

Oyebanji said: “For Africa, and indeed for Nigeria, these changes present both challenges and opportunities. As the world redefines its energy future, our continent, richly endowed with resources and youthful human capital, must position itself not just as a supplier of raw hydrocarbons, but as a hub for innovation, efficiency, and value addition.

“Energy sustainability is not merely about preserving resources; it is about ensuring that our growth today does not compromise the prosperity of tomorrow. It is about building an industry that is competitive, responsible, and adaptable to a rapidly changing global environment.

“Africa stands at a defining moment in its energy evolution. Across the continent, rising populations, industrialization, and urban expansion are driving energy demand at unprecedented rates. At the same time, investments in refining, gas infrastructure, and cross-border energy trade are reshaping the continent’s energy map.”

Last Line

“Nigeria, as Africa’s largest energy producer and consumer, occupies a central position in this transformation. The deregulation of the downstream petroleum sector, the renewed commitment to gas commercialization, and the focus on infrastructure development have laid a foundation for long-term growth.

Yet, these gains must be deepened through sustained policy consistency, institutional stability, and innovation across the value chain. “To truly achieve growth beyond boundaries, we must broaden our scope, integrating renewables, strengthening regional cooperation, and leveraging technology to enhance operational efficiency.

We must also continue to nurture human capacity, ensuring that the next generation of professionals is equipped to sustain and expand the gains we have made,” he added.