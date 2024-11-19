New Telegraph

November 19, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 19, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Align To Tinubu’s…

Align To Tinubu’s Innovative Reform Agenda, Minister Tells Tertiary Institutions

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has called on tertiary institutions and research institutes in the country to align to the reforms of President Bola Tinubu’s administration through research and what they teach.

Alausa who spoke yesterday in Abuja at the opening ceremony of the maiden National Research Fair/Exhibition organised by the Tertiary Education Trust Fair, urged the institutions to contribute their quota in addressing the nation’s development challenges.

He said: “Once upon a time, not so many centuries ago, there was a poor continent. Its name was Europe. “Then it discovered three things: The rule of law; The free market, and research-based innovation. Now it is rich.

“The same thing later happened in North America, with the same consequences, and it is now happening in Asia. “The success of our vision and development agenda largely depends on if Nigeria will also learn from these experiences.

“The funding and all financial institutions including the commercial banks to also reform their support to government to strategically support Nigerians to establish small and medium enterprises using home-grown technologies.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Abiodun Swears In New LG Bosses
Read Next

Oborevwori To IGP: Share Intelligence, Enhance Joint Security
Share
Copy Link
×