Align Pharmaceutical Sector With Government Initiatives –Minister

In a recent event organised by the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako, stressed the urgent need for a swift alignment of the pharmaceutical sector with government initiatives.

The conference themed; “Building a World-Class Pharma Sector: Activating Government Initiatives to Address Challenges, Catalyse Growth & Maximise IMPACT,” attracted close to 100 Pharma and Health Sector senior stakeholders.

The stakeholders gathered to discuss strategies in harnessing the immense potential of the pharmaceutical industry in shaping the future of healthcare, in Nigeria, continentally and across the globe.

The conference focused on addressing the challenges related to policies and interventions within the pharmaceuticals and related sectors.

Salako’s call to action aims to enhance collaboration and improve the effectiveness of health policies in the country.

He said: “We pledge the government’s commitment to foster a more inclusive approach that brings all stakeholders to the table: government agencies, regulatory bodies, industry players, research institutions, healthcare providers, and the public.

“We also pledge the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to supporting the growth of the pharmaceutical sector by creating a more enabling environment for the industry.

“We assure manufacturers and stakeholders of the government continued prioritisation in a bid to ensure improved local capacity in medicine production in a bid to drastically reduce the reliance on importation of pharmaceutical products.”

During the conference held in Lagos on Friday, Salako assured manufacturers of government’s recognition of their critical roles in touching the lives of millions through the medicines and therapies produced.

He also highlighted the government’s strategies to harness the emergent industrial base in driving economic growth, advancing research and development, and creating high-value jobs.

Salako detailed significant reforms in the Pharma Space initiated by the Tinubu administration, including the Presidential Initiative on Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC) and the Executive Order pertaining to certain pharma sector inputs, as a means of revitalising Nigeria’s Health Sector.

He commended Dr Obi Peter Adigwe and the Leadership of the Pharmaceutical Research and Development Institute for the innovative adoption of an all-of-government approach to catalyse industry and all critical stakeholders in the expedited achievement of Nigeria’s medicine’s security.

Representing the Comptroller General of Customs, Alhaji Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, the Deputy Comptroller General of Customs CK Niagwan pledged the commitment of the Service to expediting emergent reforms for Medicines Security as well as Economic Growth and National wellbeing.

Other speakers at the conference include, Prof Akin Abayomi, Hon Commissioner for Health, Lagos State; Mr Oluwatosin Jolayemi, the Chairman, Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, PMG-MAN and Dr Margaret Obono, the Chairman of the West African Post-Graduate College of Pharmacy.

Also present are Dr Okey Akpa, the President of the Federation of Nigerian Pharmaceutical Industry Associations (FENPIA); and Dr Uzoma Ezeoke, Executive Director Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries.

