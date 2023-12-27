Alibaba Reveals Mark Angel Is One Of The Richest Comedian In Nigeria

Veteran Nigerian comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, popularly known as Alibaba, has revealed as one of the richest comedians in Nigeria.

According to Alibaba, Mark Angel is one of the richest comedians in the country, adding that Mark Angel earns up to $300,000 per month.

Speaking in the latest episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, Alibaba said many do not believe Mark Angel is wealthy because he doesn’t flaunt it.

He said, “Some people still don’t believe Mark Angel is one of the richest comedians. Until somebody then hears how much YouTube, and Facebook pay him every month.

“You hear someone is making up to $300,000 a month. And you are like, ‘Is it not that guy that wears big shorts and acts crazy?”

Alibaba further disclosed that Mark Angel was a politician, banker, or oil merchant people would have believed he was wealthy but because he is a comedian, many don’t believe he was wealthy.

He advised people to stop looking down on the comedy profession.