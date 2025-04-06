Alibaba Recounts Encounters With Friends’ Wives In Politicians’ Homes

Share

Veteran Nigerian comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, popularly known as Alibaba has shared his encounters with infidelity involving the wives of top politicians he knows were caught in a compromising manner.

Speaking during a candid episode of the Outside the Box podcast, the father of five who welcomed triplets just over a year ago shared that his fame and network have, over the years, exposed him to sensitive and often uncomfortable realities about marriage and fidelity.

According to Alibaba, he has frequently visited the homes of powerful men and politicians, only to be stunned by the presence of women he recognizes as the wives of other men.

The comedian explained that in such situations, he often chooses to remain quiet and respectful, even when the scenarios are clearly inappropriate.

READ ALSO:

He said; “I have been to the houses of a lot of big men, politicians, and I have seen wives of people I know coming to do things I cannot talk about.

“I will greet and these guys will do their philandering, tap her butt and say ‘go back inside, I am not finished with you/”

He recalled one particularly awkward incident where he ran into a woman whom he had seen in such a setting at an event in Lagos. Her husband proudly introduced her as his wife, unaware of her past encounter.

He recounts, “I was like, ‘How are you, madam? I have not seen you in nearly five years. Good to see you.’”

Alibaba also stated that some of these women later approached him privately to thank him for not exposing them.

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/onejoblessboy/status/1908739693992436056?s=46

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

