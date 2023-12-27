Alibaba Advises Women On Priorities To Offer In A Relationship

Veteran Nigerian comedian, Alibaba, has stated that what women bring to the table doesn’t have to be attributed to money.

According to Alibaba, a woman can bring respect, understanding and connections to the table.

Speaking in an interview on Honest Bunch Podcast, the comedian advised that money does not have to be a priority when stating the qualities that women have to offer in relationships.

He further encouraged ladies not to be angry if their partner others asked about their contributions in the relationship.

He said, “What you bring to the table doesn’t have to be cash. Sometimes it is Understanding, respect, and money management.”

Watch him speak below: