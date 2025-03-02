Alia’s Govt Committed To Tackling Insecurity – Spokesman

Share

As killings of farmers in Benue State continue unabated, the spokesman of the Governor, Tersoo Kula, on Sunday emphasized the commitment of Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration to addressing the lingering pockets of insecurity in the state.

Kula stated this on Sunday while speaking as a guest speaker at St. Stephen’s Parish, Lessel, Ushongo LGA, Benue State, on Sunday, March 2.

He reiterated that the prevailing insecurity in the state constitutes a complex and deeply ingrained issue, necessitating a meticulous and multifaceted strategy to effectively address

The CPS added that Governor Alia is spearheading a robust effort to combat insecurity through partnership with United Nations agencies to offer rehabilitation and amnesty to former militants.

This strategic initiative, he said, targets the underlying drivers of violence with a view to restoring lasting peace and stability in the state.

Kula further urged the Church to support Governor Alia’s dry season farming initiative, aimed at boosting agricultural production and enhancing food security in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary noted that Governor Alia’s administration is investing in infrastructure development with the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) to construct the road from Tyo-Gbenda Msa to Lobi, which will improve access to markets and enhance economic opportunities for rural communities.

Kula also highlighted the governor’s commitment to inclusivity and good governance, citing the appointment of two commissioners from Ushongo and other key appointments.

In a gesture of goodwill, Kula announced that he will seek the governor’s approval in constructing a motorized borehole and a befitting modern sanitary facility at St. Stephen’s Parish, Lessel.

He called on the church to support the governor’s administration in prayers against disgruntled elements working to frustrate the governor in achieving a more secure, prosperous, and developed state.

