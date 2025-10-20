Alia’s Aide Urges Christians To Embrace Self Defence To Defeat Enemies

As the growing insecurity ravaging parts of Benue State persists, Governor Hyacinth Alia’s Special Adviser on Security and Internal Affairs, Chief Joseph Har, yesterday advised Christians in the state to adopt the self defence strategy to fight the enemies killing people in the state.

Har spoke while addressing christian worshippers at the NKST Achagh Church Achagh – Low Level Classis to mark the end of their four-day Tiv choir conference in Makurdi.

The governor’s security aide who spoke in vernacular on the need for people of the state to secure themselves and communities, said he accepted the call by Governor Hyacinth Alia to help contribute his quota to the development of the state and not to look for money or fight but ensure that peace returns to the state.

Har who traced the roots of evil from the book of Genesis 2:15, when God kept man in the Garden of Eden to help protect it, emphasized the need for leaders to rise up in the task of protecting their communities against external aggressors.