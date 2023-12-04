Alia’s Aide Gives Red Card To Human Traffickers In Benue

Governor Hyacinth Alia’s Senior Special Assistant on Youth Mobilization and Empowerment, Hon. Moses Mkeenem oissued a red card to human traffickers in Benue State after he was declared an Ambassador of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) at the Zonal Command, Makurdi, Benue State.

Hon. Mkeenem who was at the Zonal Command office to seek collaboration with the agency to end human trafficking which according to him affects mostly the youth and children, said those practicing modern slavery in the form of human trafficking should stop the heinous act or be ready to leave the state now that NAPTIP is working harmoniously with the state government.

The governor ‘s aide disclosed that he would soon commence community engagement that will carry along the youths and traditional rulers to enable him know how to empower the Benue youth appropriately.

He commended the Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Bai Gloria Iveren and her able men for ensuring that people of the state enjoy peace.

The Zonal Commander, Gloria Bai, in a response, appreciated Hon. Mkeenem for thinking wise to seek partnership with NAPTIP on behalf of the state government, saying that partnership is one of the five key strategies apart from policy, prevention, protection and prosecution used by the agency to combat trafficking.

She solicited support from the state government to be able to carry out massive sensitization in the zone which covers five states.

The Zonal Commander advised Benue people to be careful in giving out their children to people either to be trained or to serve as house girls and boys, lamenting that most of such children are suffering a lot in those houses and they end up being trafficking victims.

She stressed the need to collaboratively fight human trafficking in Benue in order to redeem the image of the state.

Bai presented relevant documents to Hon. Mkeenem during the familiarization visit to equip him with the information needed to make policies towards eradicating the menace of human trafficking in Benue State.