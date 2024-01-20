Alia: We’ll Support Security Agencies To Curb Insurgency In Benue

…commiserates with troops over herders killing of colleagues

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has pledged his administration’s commitment to support security agencies charged with the responsibility of ensuring safety of lives and property in the state.

Governor Alia gave the assurance when he visited personnel of Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) Sector 5, Akwu in Agatu Local Government Area following its successful repelling of attack on Okokolo community by armed men suspected to be Fulani terrorists.

Two soldiers were reportedly killed by the militants during the attack on the community.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Barr. Sam Ode, said his administration will not relent in supporting the armed forces due to its importance on the frontline to secure communities in the state against all forms of criminalities.

“We want to give you assurance that the government of Benue State is behind you at all moments, especially moments like this. I want to thank you for your loyalty and patriotism. The military is one institution that is holding this country together. We appreciate all your sacrifices”, he said.

Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Mr. Ior Ikyereve, in a statement quoted the Deputy Governor as commiserating with the soldiers over the killing of their colleagues in the line of duty and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

Commander Operation Whirl-Stroke, Major General Sunday Igbinomwanhia, in a remark expressed appreciation to the governor for visiting the troops which he said has greatly boosted their morale.

He added that the armed forces would continue to live up to its responsibilities of securing the territories of the country.

General Igbinomwanhia informed the Governor about the demise of their colleagues that paid the supreme price and others that sustained injuries from the operation, and admonished the people to provide timely information to security agencies whenever they notice any suspicious movement in their communities for prompt action.

Caretaker Chairman of Agatu local government area, Hon. Yakubu Ochepo, appreciated the governor for his swift response to the community noting that “the gesture clearly shows you have the people at heart”.

Hon. Ochepo also thanked the officers and men of OPWS for their timely response which helped in securing the community.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the slain soldiers, he appealed to the Governor for sustained support towards the welfare of the security personnel to enable them carry out their duties efficiently.