Alia: We’ll Probe Ortom’s N38bn Cargo Airport Project

…Says Benue’s Liaison offices in Abuja, Lagos leased out, converted into a hotel

Benue State Governor, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia yesterday disclosed his intention to probe one of the abandoned N38 billion cargo airport projects embarked upon by his predecessor, Chief Samuel Ortom.

Besides, the governor hinted that Ortom’s administration had allegedly leased out the state’s liaison offices in Lagos at N10 million for 15 years, while the one in Abuja was sold out to an indigene of the state who has established his law firm there.

The Governor disclosed this through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Tersoo Kula during a chat with journalists in MAKURDI.

The former governor (Ortom) in partnership with Cargopolis Development Consortium (CDC), flagged off the construction of a N38 billion cargo airport at Dauda in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

Ortom said the project would provide a platform for quick evacuation of farm produce from the state to markets abroad.

According to him, the effort would be beneficial to rural farmers, boost agricultural activities and cut post-harvest losses.

“This project, when completed, will serve as a direct connection to the world’s economic powers and provide an opportunity for the international community to have direct and easy access to our local produce.

But miffed at the non-existence of the elephant project, Governor Alia said he was studying the handover notes presented to him by the former governor and would tell people of the state about what he found on ground.

“Can you see or is there any place where you see even a beacon mounted to indicate that airport has been established here in Benue or can you see any fence anywhere to show is land allocated for cargo airport construction or is there anywhere that a runway has been constructed?

“These things only existed on paper and we are checking the books to see how that was done”.

The governor described the state’s liaison office in Abuja as an eyesore, adding that the government’s lodge in Asokoro is no longer habitable and all government vehicles have been looted.

“When Governor Alia travels to Abuja, he used to hire vehicles to carry him to where he wants to go instead of using the government vehicles at the liaison office. It took him (Alia) over three months to get the vehicles he is using now.

“The state’s liaison office in Abuja was leased to three persons and one section sold out at N10 million and the other sold to an indigene of the state to set up his law chambers.

On the state of affairs at the Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC), the governor said he “met a wrecked and collapsed BIPC where all the staff are also in trouble over the issue of non-payment of their accumulated salaries.

He said he is also investigating the developments at the place and would come out with findings and the next line of action to take. We inherited a wrecked and collapsed BIPC and the staff are also in trouble. They are suffering over a fault that is not theirs.

The management that wrecked the place has been laid off, we are still investigating that. However, we have to look for money to augment what is in the account to be able to pay the staff”.