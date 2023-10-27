Alia: We’ll Probe Ortom’s N38bn Cargo Airport Project

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia yesterday said he would probe the abandoned N38 billion cargo airport projects embarked upon by the immediate past Samuel Ortom government. He also claimed that the Ortom administration leased the liaison offices in Lagos for N10 million for a period of 15 years, with the one in Abuja sold.

Alia, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary Tersoo Kula in Makurdi, said he is studying the handover report he received from the former governor.

He said: “Can you see or is there any place where you see even a beacon mounted to indicate that airport has been established here in Benue or can you see any fence anywhere to show is land allocated for cargo airport construction or is there anywhere that a runway has been constructed?

“These things only existed on paper and we are checking the books to see how that was done.” The governor described the liaison office in Abuja as an eyesore, adding that the Government Lodge in Asokoro is no longer habitable, adding that all government vehicles had been looted.

Kula said: “When Governor Alia travels to Abuja, he hires vehicles to take him to where he wants instead of using the government vehicles at the liaison office. “It took him (Alia) over three months to get the vehicles he is using now. “The liaison office in Abu- ja was leased to three persons and one section sold for N10 million and the other sold to an indigene of the state to set up his law chambers.”