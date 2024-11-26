Alia Welcomes Shetima, Others To Benue

Share

…Holds valedictory session in honour of late Paul Unongo

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia on Tuesday welcomed the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima to the state.

Vice President Shettima was in Benue to attend the executive valedictory session in honour of the Late Wantaregh Paul Iorpuu Unongo.

The Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Leader of Northern Elders Forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, former, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh amongst other top federal and state governments officials were spotted at the event.

Sen. Shettima, on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Government of Nigeria, extended his heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Benue State over the loss of Wantaregh Paul Unongo, describing him as a model of unity, humility, and love.

He paid tribute to the great and monumental life of the deceased whom he said was a testament to the power of resilience and unwavering belief in the potential of Nigeria, adding that his legacy will be a beacon of hope guiding his people through the challenges that lie ahead.

Prof. Ango Abdullahi who spoke on behalf of the Northern Elders Forum acknowledged the deceased virtues of love and humility, pointing out the significant role he played in uniting and steering Northern Elders Forum to a higher level.

Also in their separate speeches, Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh both emphasized the sterling qualities of Late Wantaregh Paul Unongo, extending their most sincere condolences to the family and the people of Benue State.

Earlier in a welcome address, Governor Hyacinth Alia, thanked the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the honour done to the family of the deceased and the Government of Benue State by sending Senator Shettima to come and share with the people of Benue State in their moment of grief.

In a closing remark, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Benue State on Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs and son of the deceased, Hon. Fidelis Unongo thanked the people for the honour and respect accorded his father even in death.

Wantaregh Paul Iorpuu Unongo, who died November 29, 2022, will be laid to rest on Saturday, November 30, 2024, in his country home, Tse – Unongo Kwaghngise Anule Abela, Kendev Tiev, Turan, Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

