Alia Vows To Tackle Insecurity In Benue Community

Following the escalating security challenges bedeviling the state, Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering resolve to address the situation, with a particular focus on the troubled Zone C axis.

Governor Alia made this pledge on Friday while speaking at a strategic engagement with traditional rulers and community stakeholders in Otukpo, where he also paid a condolence visit to the family of a young man brutally murdered in his home by an unidentified bandit.

Alia emphasized his government’s determination to deploy strategic measures to protect lives and property across Benue, describing the meeting with traditional rulers as a critical step toward a broader and more robust security framework.

He said, “I want to assure everyone in Benue State that we are fully committed to fixing security challenges and making sure that our communities are safe and peaceful.

“The dialogue we initiated with traditional leaders and stakeholders is just the beginning of concrete, strategic solutions aimed at safeguarding our homes and families.”

Alia noted, underscoring the need for unity and collaboration to restore peace in the affected areas.

He urged residents to stand together in the face of mounting threats, reiterating that the safety and well-being of Benue people remain his administration’s topmost priority.

“Let us stand united as we take bold steps toward building a safer and stronger Benue for us and generations to come,” he charged.

However, the governor’s assurances were swiftly put to the test as insecurity reared its ugly head once again.

Barely 24 hours after his departure from Otukpo, a Benue Links bus was ambushed and hijacked by gunmen around Ikobi. All passengers on board were abducted, while two individuals lost their lives in the violent attack.

