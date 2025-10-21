Alia, Utsev, Ortom, Suswam Condole Sen Moro Over Death Of Son, Grandson

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia; Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev; and former governors of the state, Chief Samuel Ortom and Senator Gabriel Suswam, have extended their condolences to Senator Patrick Abba Moro over the death of his son, Peter Moro, and grandson, Abba Moro Jnr.

In separate condolence messages to Senator Moro, who represents Benue South Senatorial District, the leaders described the deaths of the Senator’s two family members within twenty hours as deeply painful and devastating.

Governor Alia, through his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, lamented the tragedy, noting that anyone who values humanity would be moved by such a double loss. He urged the Senate Minority Leader, his family, the people of Benue South, and the entire state to take solace in God’s will, who gives and takes away life.

Similarly, Prof. Utsev, in a statement by his Personal Assistant on Media and Publicity, Terhemen Oraduen, expressed shock over the incident, describing it as “a most devastating, painful, and sad occurrence that can never be forgotten.” He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Former Governor Samuel Ortom, in a statement by his media aide, Terver Akase, said the tragedy was “heartbreaking and beyond comprehension.” He described the late Victor Moro as “a young man full of promise,” who had just completed his studies in Turkey and returned home for his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) before his life was cut short in a fatal motor accident.

“This is indeed a moment of deep pain and sorrow for my brother and friend, Senator Abba Moro. No words are enough to console a father in this kind of situation. My heart goes out to him and the entire family,” Ortom said, praying God to comfort them and grant the departed eternal rest.

Also, former Governor Gabriel Suswam, in a condolence message delivered through his Chief of Staff, Moses Ukeyima, described the tragedy as “too painful to bear.”

He prayed that God would comfort the family and grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.