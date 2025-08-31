Alia Urges Unity Amid External Challenges Facing Benue

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has called on residents to remain united despite external challenges confronting the state, noting that such unity has contributed to the relative peace currently being experienced.

Speaking during a Mass at Saint George’s Catholic Parish, Tyobo, Gboko North, the governor said his administration, with support from the Federal Government, had recorded progress in addressing insecurity.

He expressed gratitude to the parish priest, Monsignor Emmanuel Udu, and the congregation for their prayers, which he credited for the state’s steady progress.

Governor Alia highlighted some of his administration’s achievements, including road construction, improvements in the education sector, and the revival of general hospitals across the 23 local government areas. He assured the congregation that these were only the beginning of broader development plans, pledging to remain focused on delivering democratic dividends.

He also promised to support the parish’s building project and solicited continued prayers for his government.

In his remarks, Monsignor Udu commended the governor for identifying with the parish, describing him as an upright leader. He noted that Benue was fortunate to have a priest as governor and prayed for God’s guidance and strength for him to continue developing the state.