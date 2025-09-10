Alia Urges Christian Pilgrims To Pray For Benue, Nigeria

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Wednesday urged the 72 prospective Christian pilgrims travelling to the Holy Land to offer prayers for the state and Nigeria at large.

Governor Alia, in a farewell address to the pilgrims at the government house in Makurdi, reminded them that pilgrimage is not a jamboree, nor an adventure for leisure, but a profound spiritual exercise with lasting impact on the lives of those who undertake it.

“It has a lot of spiritual fulfilment and contentment. Once you get out there, you don’t come back the same. You return renewed, as one of the apostles tasked with ga reater mission for your nation and state”, he stated.

Governor Alia urged the pilgrims to use the opportunity to pray fervently for Benue State, Nigeria, and its leadership at all levels, noting that the nation needs prayers now more than ever.

“Whether leadership does good or not, some people choose to see only the wrong. That is why prayers are needed, especially for those who do not believe in the unity and development of our state and country. At the Holy Land, your prayers will not go unheard,” he emphasised.

He also admonished the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the state and country, discouraging any form of trafficking or absconding while abroad.

The governor reminded them that Nigeria remains a blessed nation, richly endowed with food and natural resources, urging them to embody discipline, moderation, and dignity throughout the journey.

Governor Alia further expressed hope that the pilgrimage would broaden their perspectives, particularly in agriculture and development, as they experience Israel’s agrarian and security-driven economy.

According to him, this exposure should inspire them to challenge themselves and contribute meaningfully to the growth of Benue upon their return.

“We need growth in all facets, including the spiritual. I am praying that as you return, you will come with renewed faith, new enthusiasm, and a positive spirit that will inspire others”, he noted.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Christian Pilgrims’ Welfare Board, Rev. Michael Melladu, disclosed that 72 pilgrims from Benue had been screened and cleared by the Israeli Embassy, with visas granted to all. He announced that the journey will take place from September 15 to 25, 2025.

Rev. Melladu commended Governor Alia for fully sponsoring the pilgrimage, covering flight, accommodation, feeding, and allowances for all participants.

“His Excellency has been so gracious. Practically everything has been paid for. We are not going to take this for granted. In the Holy Land, we will pray earnestly for him, his appointees, our dear state, our country, and above all, for security and peace in Nigeria”, Melladu said.