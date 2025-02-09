Alia Unveils New Benue Symbols, Says They Reflect Values, Culture, History

Share

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has unveiled the new symbols for the state, saying they reflect the values, culture and history of the people.

Speaking at the ceremony in Makurdi at the weekend, the Governor also viewed the symbols as a beacon of hope for the future of the state and appreciated all those who made entries, whose creativity imagination, and enthusiasm he added constituted the overall success of the project.

“Your creativity, imagination, and enthusiasm are what made this project a success. Whether your entry was selected or not, please know that your contribution is valued and appreciated. You have helped to shape the identity of our state”.

He said the symbols are important in many ways as they “represent the very essence of who we are as a people. They reflect our values, our culture, and our history.

They are a reminder of our struggles and our triumphs, and they inspire us to strive for greatness. They are a symbol of our unity and our diversity, and they remind us that we are stronger together than we are apart.

“The state symbols are also an important tool for promoting our state’s identity and culture. They will be used to brand our state, to attract tourists and investors, and to showcase our rich cultural heritage to the world.

“They will be a source of pride for our citizens, and they will inspire us to work together to build a better future for ourselves and for generations to come.

“Let us always remember that the state symbols are not just important for their aesthetic value or their promotional potential, they are also a reminder of our responsibility to our state and to our great country Nigeria. They remind us that we are all stakeholders in the development of our state and that we all have a role to play in shaping its future”, the governor stated.

Governor Alia who urged the people of the state to embrace the symbols with pride and enthusiasm, advised them to also promote the state’s identity and culture to inspire others to do the same.

He reiterated the determination of his administration to lift the state out of the woods by placing a high premium on payment of workers and pensioners, developing the state’s infrastructure “and building the economy, especially through our agricultural policies and programmes which are meant to double our output in the shortest possible time”.

