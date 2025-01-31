Alia Unveils 10 Years Development Plan For Benue

Share

Says plan’ll bring durable growth, fair devt and inclusive governanc

Benue State Governor, Rev. Father Hyacinth Iormem Alia on Thursday unveiled a vision and development blueprint for the state in the next ten years.

The plan which is capped in a comprehensive document viz: “The Benue State Development Plan (BSDP) 2025-2034”, represents the governor’s bold and visionary strategy for the next decade aimed at bringing about durable growth, fair development and inclusive governance in the state.

The plan, amongst other things, seeks to unlock the full potentialities of the human and natural resources aimed at ensuring profitability for all citizens of the state.

Governor Alia, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Tersoo Kula, said the state with her appellation as the Food Basket of the Nation, is endowed with enormous agricultural resources, and arable lands, stressing that despite

these potentials, the state faces many challenges and has suffered from years of socioeconomic neglect, which has resulted in infrastructure shortfall, unemployment, mismanagement of public resources and the menace of insecurity, among others.

“The BSDP 2025-2034 is a curated blueprint that, besides helping the government to deliver optimally, would serve as a guide to policymakers, investors, development partners, and citizens alike in building a more prosperous and resilient Benue State”.

According to the governor, the plan is anchored on seven development pillars which include the security of lives and property, Agriculture and Rural Development, Commerce and Industry, Infrastructure Development and Environment,

Human Capital Development,

Information and Communications Technology (ICT), as well as Political and Economic Governance.

He highlighted that his administration is not oblivious to the primary purpose of government which is to guarantee the security of her citizens, pointing out that the state is facing challenges of insecurity ranging from increasing cases of communal conflicts to invasion of homes and farms by armed herders, kidnapping, and banditry.

He said curtailing the menace was critical to achieving the state’s full economic potential and ensuring the overall well-being of her citizens.

On agriculture and rural development, Governor Alia noted that his administration was indeed aware of the comparative advantage the state holds in the sector; as it is the primary factor in growth and has the potential to make Benue State one of the most economically viable states in the country and an agro-industrial hub of the nation.

“Its high potential for employment, income, and livelihoods will be optimized during the Plan horizon of 2025-2034. The strategic objective for the agricultural sector is therefore to develop and modernize agriculture in Benue State, making it the driver of accelerated economic development, investment, food and nutrition security, food sovereignty, and prosperity”.

Governor Alia indicated the zeal of his government to create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the area of commerce and industry as well as encourage home-grown businesses and innovation and investors with a business climate that prioritizes the ease of doing business. This, he said will be achieved via public-private partnerships and in collaboration with the Federal Government export promotion agencies.

He vows to aggressively address the infrastructure deficit and decay in the state knowing full well how critical infrastructure is linked to growth and sustainable development; with the intention to also develop human capacity to drive productivity, promote equitable opportunities, and protect the vulnerable (women, youths, and those with disabilities).

He reiterated the propensity to create a communication and digital economy in the state that will optimize the growth and opportunities in the vibrant ICT sector in the Nigerian economy; just as political and economic governance will be tuned up to determine the extent to which the state achieves its development aspirations outlined in the plan.

