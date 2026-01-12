Alia To Religious Leaders: Stop Using Pulpits To Inflame Tensions Against Govt

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has implored religious leaders in the state to desist from using the pulpits to inflame tensions and express personal frustrations against his government or security agencies.

The governor spoke at an Interdenominational Church Service organised by the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in conjunction with the state government to mark the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration held at Deeper Life Bible Church, High Level, Makurdi.

He warned that such actions threaten peaceful coexistence.

“Leadership calls for tact, facts, and responsibility. If you are not fit to lead, step aside. We must not endanger our people with inflammatory speeches. The state would not hesitate to caution leaders whose actions undermine peace”.

Governor Alia further charged CAN leadership and members to take interdenominational services seriously, insisting that unity across Christian denominations and respect for Islamic gatherings of a similar nature are essential for peace.

“This interdenominational service reminds us that regardless of denomination, tribe or political difference, we are one under God, our diversity must be our strength”, the governor said.

He called on faith leaders and citizens of the state to demonstrate deeper understanding, gratitude and discipline in their engagement with members of the armed forces, describing their sacrifices as indispensable to peace and national unity.

The Governor announced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had re-designated the annual event, effective January 8, from Armed Forces Remembrance Day to Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day.

He explained that the change reflects the need not only to honour fallen heroes who paid the supreme price for the nation, but also to celebrate and appreciate those currently serving in uniform.

“This shift helps us to remember our fallen heroes and at the same time celebrate those who are still serving, day and night, often without sleep, ensuring that we live in peace”.

The governor paid glowing tribute to security agencies for their responsiveness and commitment, noting that whenever security challenges arise, they are always available, even at odd hours.

He encouraged the public to visit barracks, hospitals, internally displaced persons’ camps, and retired personnel to better understand the physical, emotional and psychological toll of military service.

Earlier, the CAN Vice Chairman in Benue State, Pastor Jonathan Ugbede, thanked God for the opportunity to pray for the armed forces, describing their sacrifices as priceless.

He commended the synergy between the Benue State Government and security agencies, which he said has contributed to the relative peace currently enjoyed in the state.

In his sermon, the Bishop of Kingdomite Church, Makurdi, Bishop Mike Angou, spoke on the theme “Understanding Spiritual Loyalty,” emphasising that loyalty to God brings benefits such as strength, joy, peace and protection.