Alia To Establish Benue Varsity Satellite Campuses In Two Senatorial Districts

The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Allia has said that he will facilitate the establishment of satellite campuses of Benue State University Makurdi in Benue North East and South Senatorial Districts to bring education closer to the people and cater for the growing demand for higher education at the grassroots.

He said, “This strategic expansion will enhance access to education and strengthen the university’s role in developing the human capital base across the state”.

The visitor to the university further announced the donation of 500 computers to the University Computer Based Test (CBT) Center and also 100% Masters Degree scholarship to all the graduands who came up with First Class Degrees.

He charged them to be good ambassadors of the institution and Benue state by upholding the values of integrity and hard work stressing that success was not about personal development but also positive impact on the society.

The Governor made the pronouncements during the combined convocation ceremony of the university.

He informed that his administration had sent an executive bill to the state House of Assembly for the renaming of the University as Reverend Father Moses Adasu University as a way of honouring the founder of the institution saying he looks forward to when the University breaks records by placing itself at the global map of excellence.

He commended the Management of Benue State University for the effective implementation of CEFTER with a promise to ensure the institution’s Partnership with the World Bank was sustained towards handling post-harvest losses by revamping the Wannune Tomato company and Taraku mills to improve the economy of Benue but also create more jobs opportunities for the youth.

Governor Alia called on the youth especially the graduates to take advantage of the numerous agricultural policies of his administration by venturing into farming noting that the Government would provide funds and all farm inputs free of charge to enable them to earn legitimate means of livelihood instead of continually looking for white colour jobs which he noted were not readily available for now.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Joe Tor Iorapuu, lauded the support of the institution by the National Universities Commission (NUC) in monitoring and ensuring quality, conducting necessary resource verification, accreditation and approval of programmes for the University.

“With the support of NUC, BSU has added new programmes and created four new faculties. The quality of direction and support BSU has enjoyed cannot be taken for granted.

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) is another major collaborator and stakeholder in the sustenance of higher education in Nigeria.

Chancellor of the university, HRH, Dr. Najib Hussaini Adamu and the Emir of Kazaure, pledged their unwavering support to ensure the realisation of the university’s mission to be a centre of excellence, innovation, and impact.

“Together, we will navigate the challenges of the 21st century, leveraging on partnerships, technology and innovation to keep Benue State University at the forefront of global academia”.

Also speaking, the Pro-Chancellor of the university, Sir Paul Chukwuma, lauded the infrastructural development at the school, adding that “the establishment of the BSU ICT Centre stands as a testament to our commitment to integrating technology into learning and research.

“This Centre will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to enhance e-learning and online research activities. Additionally, the ongoing development at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital will strengthen the University’s capacity to train healthcare professionals while serving the community”.

On the institution’s strides in research and development, the Pro-Chancellor said it remained the cornerstone of the institution.

According to him, over the past few years, the university has witnessed increased funding for research activities, resulting in groundbreaking studies across various disciplines.

“Through the establishment of research clusters and centres of excellence, we are addressing critical issues in agriculture, health, education, and technology”.

