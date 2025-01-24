Alia Takes Bold Step To Eradicate Malnutrition In Benue

Share

…Approves nutrition policy plan

Benue State Governor, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia on Thursday announced his administration’s approval of the state nutrition policy and its strategic and costed plan.

The approval is a significant move to combat malnutrition and promote the health and well-being of the Benue child.

Governor Alia, who made this pronouncement in Makurdi during a one-day engagement meeting and policy dialogue with state executives and legislative council organized by the State Budget and Economic Planning Commission in collaboration with UNICEF, also said the plan was aimed at fostering a coordinated, multi-sectoral approach to combat malnutrition by uniting government bodies, development partners, civil society, and local communities.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr. Sam Ode, Governor Alia explained that the policy plan primarily focused on enhancing maternal nutrition, promoting exclusive breastfeeding, and ensuring children and adolescents have access to nutritious foods, while strengthening health systems to deliver effective nutrition services.

The governor who acknowledged that socio-economic factors such as limited awareness, poor feeding practices, and inadequate maternal nutrition during pregnancy worsen the nutritional needs of children and adolescents, however declared, “We as government have taken concrete steps to address the issue of malnutrition in Benue State.

“I am proud to announce that we have successfully approved Benue State Nutrition Policy and its Strategic and Costed Plan”.

He further highlighted the importance of nutrition in human development, saying good nutrition is foundational to all aspects of physical, cognitive, and social needs.

Chief of the UNICEF Field Office in Enugu, Dr. Shamina Sharmin, in a remark, commended the state government for its commitment to ending all forms of malnutrition through the approval and launch of the Benue State Policy on Food and Nutrition.

Dr. Sharmin expressed UNICEF’s readiness to partner with the state government in implementing the strategic plan and called for increased budgetary allocations for nutrition, investment in nutrition through the match funding mechanism, and strengthened multi-sectoral collaboration.

In his presentation, Professor Kola Matthew Anigo, who spoke on the Benue State Multi-Sectoral Plan, pointed out that nutrition intervention has proven to be cost-effective and can lead to a turn around for people of the state.

He emphasized the need for partnership between the government and stakeholders for the mobilisation of resources for the successful implementation of the five-year public investment initiative.

A highlight of the meeting was the official investiture of Governor Hyacinth Alia as Nutrition Ambassador, culminating in a commitment bond signed by the State Executive Council, the Legislature, and other key stakeholders.

The Policy Dialogue Meeting with the theme: “Harnessing Optimal Development Potentials of Benue Children and adolescents through investment in Maternal, Infant, Young Child and adolescent Nutrition: Key to Sustainable Development”, was attended by representatives of the Federal Ministry of Health, Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning, World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, Benue State Executive and Legislative Council and other stakeholders.

Deputy Chief Press Secretary, office of the Deputy Governor, Mr. Ior Ikyereve, in a statement said the event underscores Governor Alia’s exemplary leadership as a beacon of hope for Benue children, reaffirming his resolve towards building a prosperous and sustainable future for all citizens of the state.

Share

Please follow and like us: