Alia Sympathises With Tinubu, Nigerians

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia had sympathized with the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Bishops and the entire people of Oyo, Abuja and Anambra states over the recent stampedes that happened in the states, describing them as unfortunate.

In his condolence message to the president, the families and victims of the sad incidents, Alia described the incidents as painful, saying the ugly events have put the nation in mourning at a time the whole world is about to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

He charged charity organizations, philanthropists, and event planners to always consider the safety of Nigerians, insisting that “the precious lives that the country has lost at this time would have been averted if proper safety measures were put in place”.

