Alia Swears In 13 Permanent Secretaries

Share

...urges them to be non-partisan, responsible officers

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, on Tuesday, swore in 13 new Permanent Secretaries with a charge to be non-partisan and act as responsible officers in their areas of coverage.

The governor gave the charge at the government house in Makurdi at the swearing-in of the permanent secretaries.

He said his government carried out due diligence in selecting the new permanent secretaries, insisting that experience, integrity, and track record of service were the yardstick for the selection.

“As a government, we took our time to search carefully and conducted due diligence to arrive at these thirteen Officers.

“We also consulted widely to ensure that their appointments were based on merit. Indeed, they are Civil Servants with cognate experience, proven integrity and exemplary track record of service.”

He tasked the new administrative heads of the ministries to ensure that staff adhere to the codes of the civil service and to instil in them a culture of discipline and respect for constituted authorities.

While emphasizing that the appointment of the new permanent secretaries is not political patronage but reward for hard work, Governor Alia, however, warned that any of the Permanent Secretaries found culpable of misconduct or anything capable of tarnishing the image of his government would be made to face appropriate sanctions.

“You must avoid partisan politics and conduct yourselves as responsive and responsible Officers who are duty-bound to implement policies and programmes of the administration in line with its seven-point agenda.

“Be advised that anyone of you found culpable of any form of misconduct or anything capable of tarnishing the image of this government would be made to face appropriate sanctions. Our eyes would be placed on you not to police you but to ensure that you do the right things all the time.”

He commended the covering Permanent Secretaries, some of whom have not been confirmed, for doing a great job, saying he did not receive any news of misconduct or an attempt to shortchange the system by them.

Responding, the Permanent Secretary of Government House administration, Mr Batholomew Geraga, appreciated the governor for the trust reposed in them, assuring that they will do everything in their power to deliver on the new assignment.

He appealed to the general public to be supportive, emphasizing the need to avoid undue pressure on the new Permanent Secretaries.

The new permanent secretaries are: Dr Elvis Ogenyi, Mr Cephas Hough, Mrs Bibiana A. Tyoishi, Dr Philip Nongu, Mrs. Martha Edor, Sir James Iorpuu, Mr Batholomew Geraga, Mrs Eunice Ihu Ogbenyi, Barr. Thomas Ese, Debbie M. Amine Esq, Engr. Donald K. Wakwagh, Mrs. Helen Nembativ and Ogaagbenu Elijah Agweye.

Share

Please follow and like us: