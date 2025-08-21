Alia Suspends SUBEB, Otukpo LG Chairs, ES Lottery Commission

Benue State Governor, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia, yesterday bowed to the pressure of the state House of Assembly as he approved the immediate suspension of the state chairman of the State Universal Basic Board, Dr. Grace Adagba, from office.

The governor’s approval upholding the resolutions of the State House of Assembly, as contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, also announced the suspension of the chairman of Otukpo Local Government Area, Mr. Maxwell Ogiri, as well as the Executive Secretary of the State Lottery Commission, Mr. Michael Uper.

The suspension of the trio which took effect from yesterday, is to last for a period of one month each. Alia reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to the rule of law, due process and the principles of separation of powers.

He commended the House of Assembly for exercising its constitutional responsibilities and assured people of the state that his administration remains dedicated to transparency, accountability, and good governance. The governor further “urged all affected institutions to ensure seamless continuity of service delivery during this period” and called on the people to continue to support the government’s efforts towards building a state that works for all.