Alia Suspends Benue Attorney General

…Says he acted on his own, I didn’t permit him to enter appearance for state

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, on Wednesday, directed the Attorney General of the state and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Bemsen Mnyim, to proceed on indefinite suspension.

The Governor gave this directive at Government House during a press conference shortly after the Benue State Executive Council meeting earlier today.

He stated that the suspension was necessitated by Barr. Mnyim’s ultra vires decision to join the state in a suit challenging the legality of anti-graft agencies viz: the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

16 Governors including Benue State had allegedly filed a case challenging the existence of the EFCC at the Supreme Court. Other states have pulled out of the suit.

The legal challenge, which is before the Supreme Court, seeks to limit the powers of the EFCC in states, questioning the constitutional legitimacy of FG’s anti-corruption agencies in regard to state governments.

Governor Alia told the media via a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula that “No appointee is permitted to act unilaterally. No matter how pressing or urgent the issue is, one must resort to due consultations with me or appropriately brief me and seek my permission before acting, especially in a sensitive matter such as this.

“My administration is holding accountable those who embezzled money and drained our state dry. The EFCC and ICPC are assisting us in this effort.

“How can I now turn around and begin to challenge these watchdogs? I gave no permission for him to enter an appearance for the state. Because he acted on his own, I hereby suspend him indefinitely pending a satisfactory explanation of his actions.”

