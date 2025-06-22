Alia Suspends Aide Over EFCC Arrest For Alleged Sextortion

Share

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has ordered the immediate and indefinite suspension of his Special Adviser on Documentation, Research, and Planning, Mr. Mkor Aondona, following his arrest by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged involvement in sextortion, cyberbullying, and blackmail.

The Governor’s directive was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, who emphasized that the action aligns with the administration’s zero-tolerance stance on misconduct and criminality.

According to the statement, Governor Alia reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to upholding integrity, discipline, and accountability in public service, warning that any official found wanting will face the full weight of the law.

“The Governor has made it clear that public office is a call to serve with honour, transparency, and responsibility. Anyone who deviates from this path will have no place in his administration,” the statement read.

Alia assured the public that the legal process will proceed without interference or bias, adding that the suspended aide is expected to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation and answer to the grave allegations against him.

He further reiterated the administration’s dedication to protecting the rights and dignity of all citizens, particularly women and vulnerable groups, and pledged continued collaboration with law enforcement agencies to ensure justice is served.

