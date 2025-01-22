Share

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia has taken decisive action against civil servants in the state following an unannounced visit to the state secretariat on Wednesday morning.

Arriving at the secretariat around 10:35 am, Governor Alia discovered that only a few workers were present at their duty posts.

This prompted him to order the closure of the gates, barring latecomers from entering the premises.

Governor Alia’s surprise inspection aimed at assessing ongoing renovation works, which include the installation of new lighting systems.

However, he was displeased to find several senior officials and commissioners absent from their offices during work hours.

Addressing the crowd gathered outside the gates, the governor expressed deep dissatisfaction with the lackadaisical attitude of the workers, emphasizing the gravity of their responsibilities.

He reminded them that their actions impact not just their personal lives but also the families and citizens who rely on their services.

Speaking in his dual capacity as governor and a moral guide being a Catholic priest Alia urged the civil servants to adopt a more responsible approach to their duties.

He stressed that the ongoing renovations and improvements at the secretariat were intended for public benefit, not personal gain.

Governor Alia also issued a stern warning, asserting his authority to take disciplinary measures, including dismissals, against non-compliant workers.

He reiterated his commitment to fostering accountability and efficiency within the state’s civil service.

