Alia Showcases Devt Footprints In Benue South Zone

‎Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, on Tuesday, said locating the multi-billion naira National Food City Project in the Benue South Senatorial District (Zone C), specifically in Otukpo Local Government Area, was a deliberate act aimed at inclusivity for all zones of the state.

‎The Governor stated this during a Diaspora Townhall meeting organised by the office of the Benue State Directorate for Diaspora, Linkages and Investment Office.

‎He explained that the National Food City Project is designed as an integrated agri-industrial hub, adding that it will involve cultivating over 30,000 hectares of mechanised farmland, establishing agro-processing facilities for crops such as rice, cassava, maize, and soybeans.

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‎According to the Governor, situating the project in Benue South shows he is a Governor for all citizens of the state, adding further that since his assumption of office, he has been ensuring that the resources of the state are equitably distributed to all zones in the state. ‎

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Fielding questions bothering on lopsided distribution of developmental projects in the state, Governor Alia maintained that the National Food City Project is a direct outcome of his administration’s clear policy direction to industrialise agriculture, improve food security, and unlock rural prosperity through private capital and innovation.

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‎”It will be deploying renewable energy infrastructure with a generation capacity of up to 25 megawatts to power on-site operations, with complementary infrastructure, including staff housing, clinics, internal roads, and warehouse facilities to ensure the development’s sustainability and long-term impact”, he explained.

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‎He explained, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, that the Food City Complex will be delivered under a Design-Build-Operate-Transfer (DBOT) framework, adding that the State Government will provide land and critical infrastructure, while Rexzodeneh Group Limited (RGL) will finance, build, and manage the facility for 25 years before transferring ownership to the state.

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‎”It was a landmark Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement with Rexzodeneh Group Limited (RGL) to establish a multi-sectoral National Food City Complex.

The agreement marked the first formal PPP agreement in the State’s 50-year history and a major milestone under my administration,” he stressed.

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‎Speaking on some of the infrastructural projects of his administration in Zone C, the governor disclosed that the longest single road infrastructure constructed under his administration is in Zone C.

He mentioned the 43.5km Obagaji-Okokolo-Agagbe; the 31.35km Igumale-Agila; the 52km Awajir-Oju roads amongs others, adding that Otukpo inner city roads are in the pipeline and will soon be flagged off.

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‎He also mentioned that the functional Otukpo/Otobi water works were completely rehabilitated and adequately reticulated around Otukpo and its environs by his administration.

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‎The governor revealed further that a total of 89 Primary Health Care Centres are being rehabilitated, with Benue South alone taking 33.

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‎In the area of education, the governor stated that his administration has reconstructed/rehabilitated 29 primary schools across the 9 local government areas of the zone, while 5 schools, including LGEA Primary School, Edumoga, Okpokwu; LGEA Primary School, Agatu; Methodist Primary School, Okeke, Ohimini; LGEA Primary School, Ajide Eke and St. Mary’s Pilot Primary School, Ogobia, Ogboju in Otukpo LGA are on the 2025 Matching Grant.