Alia Shocks Ortom, Cancels All His Last Minute Appointments

Benue State Governor, Rev. Father Hyacinth Iormem Alia yesterday shocked his predecessor, Chief Samuel Ortom as he has cancelled all the last minute appointments made by the former governor into the state’s civil service from May 2022 to date.

The nullification of the appointments became imperative apparently to cut down the cost of governance and the state’s wage bill. Alia handed down the directive via a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Tersoo Kula. Also not spare are those who have retired but are yet to vacate their offices or duty post either because of extension or contract appointment, whom he directed to proceed on retirement forthwith.