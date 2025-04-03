Alia Seeks FG’s Support To Benue’s Innovators To Grow

Share

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has admonished the Federal Government and other public-spirited individuals to assist local innovators in the state to grow.

Governor Alia made this call on Thursday while speaking at the maiden Benue Local Inventors and Entrepreneurs Exhibition held at the Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida Square in Makurdi.

He noted that investment in entrepreneurship is not only an investment in economic prosperity but also a commitment to empowering communities.

Alia maintained that such will also reduce unemployment and spromote elf-reliance.

He recognized the challenges inherited from years of negligence and infrastructural decomposition but affirmed the responsibility to resuscitate moribund industries and foster new ones.

“Our transcendent goal is not purely revamping existing networks but laying the foundation for sustainable industrial growth,” he stated.

Governor Alia commended the Minister of Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Aduwole, for creating time out to witness the exhibition exercise in the state.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Science, Technology and Innovation, Mr. Nick Eworo,

said the gathering is more than just an exhibition but a bold statement that Benue is ready to take its place as a leading hub of innovation and entrepreneurship.

He noted that under the Alia administration, Benue is witnessing a paradigm shift in governance, one that prioritizes innovation, industrialisation and economic empowerment.

According to him, under the current arrangement, Governor Alia has consistently championed policies that ensure Benue does not just follow trends but sets them, noting that his unwavering stance on doing new things has made the event possible.

In a remark, the Commissioner of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Orpin Manasseh Alumo, said specialists have evaluated Benue inventors in all sectors of endeavours.

According to him, some financial bodies are ready to provide funds for those inventors to access and improve on their innovations and call for cooperation to achieve the set goals.

